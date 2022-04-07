We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
18 Apr 2022 - 21 Apr 2022
Virtual Venue
Critical Care Congress 2022 – 51st Annual Meeting of the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM)
23 Apr 2022 - 27 Apr 2022
AAEM22 – 28th Annual Scientific Assembly of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine
24 Apr 2022 - 27 Apr 2022
ECIO 2022 – European Conference on Interventional Oncology

Ionic Communication Enables Wireless Data Transmission for Implantable Devices

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 Apr 2022
Print article
Image: Ionic communication device consisting of implanted transmitter (TX) electrode pair and receiver electrode pair (RX) (Photo courtesy of Columbia Engineering)
Image: Ionic communication device consisting of implanted transmitter (TX) electrode pair and receiver electrode pair (RX) (Photo courtesy of Columbia Engineering)

Implantable bioelectronics are increasingly playing key roles in healthcare. For example, pacemakers can help ensure that a patient's heart maintains a healthy beat, and neural interface devices can assist patients with epilepsy and other disorders by stimulating specific brain regions to reduce their neurological symptoms, or even link a paralyzed patient's brain with robotic limbs. However, one major challenge that implanted bioelectronics face is how to communicate their data through the body to external devices for further analysis and diagnostics by physicians and scientists. Now researchers have invented a way to augment implantable bioelectronics with simple, high-speed, low-power wireless data links using ions, positively or negatively charged atoms that are naturally available in the body.

Implantable bioelectronics are now often key in assisting or monitoring the heart, brain, and other vital organs, but they often lack a safe, reliable way of transmitting their data to doctors. Although cables offer a simple way to quickly transmit data from implants to outside machines, the way they penetrate tissue limits their long-term use. At the same time, conventional wireless approaches using radio waves or visible light often do a poor job penetrating biological tissue. An intriguing strategy that bioelectronics could use for communications is one the body often uses - ions. Inside the body, cells regularly shuffle ions around to communicate with each other. Researchers at Columbia Engineering (New York, NY, USA) have developed a way to use the body's ions to transmit data at megahertz rates - that is, millions of bits per second.

The way in which living tissues are rich with ions means they store electrical potential energy, much as electric batteries do. The new technique, dubbed ionic communication, leverages this fact to help implanted bioelectronics exchange data with external devices. Ionic communication involves one pair of electrodes implanted inside a tissue, and another pair of electrodes resting on the surface of that tissue. The implanted device encodes data in alternating electric pulses that store energy within the tissue. In turn, the surface receiver can detect this energy and decode it. In the new study, the researchers detailed what geometric properties govern the depths to which ionic communication might reach inside the body, as well as strategies to establish multiple parallel lines of communication between electrodes. They found ionic communication was capable of transmitting data across distances that could help it target a variety of tissue types, from human skin to visceral organs.

In experiments, the scientists created a fully implantable neural interface using ionic communication for rats. They showed it could acquire and non-invasively transmit brain data from freely moving rodents over the span of weeks with enough stability to isolate signals from individual neurons. Using 10 communications lines with currently available commercial electronics, the scientists achieved communications rates of 60 megahertz. They estimated that a single ionic communications line could potentially achieve communication rates of up to 14 megahertz.

The scientists note that ionic communication required low voltages and substantially less power than radio or ultrasound communications. Their experiments also revealed their ionic communication device proved thousands to millions of times more energy-efficient at communicating data than other approaches used with implantable bioelectronics. Ionic communications devices can be made from materials that are soft, flexible, commercially available, biocompatible - that is, not harmful to living tissues - and even biodegradable, suggesting they could readily find use in practical implantable devices that can dissolve away once they are no longer needed. The scientists now aim to combine ionic communication with organic transistors in an implantable biosensor.

This latest work continues the team’s overall research seeking to connect bioelectronic devices with the human brain. For example, the scientists recently developed a material that helps ionic signals conduct only in specific chosen directions. This can help scientists develop circuitry that uses ions instead of electrons in order to better interface with the body. Such circuits would ordinarily not work if ions could travel in all directions and cause unwanted interference between different parts of each circuit. The new “anisotropic ion conductor” is a soft, biocompatible composite material, suggesting it could prove useful in implantable bioelectronics, and the processes to synthesize it are straightforward and scalable.

“Ionic communication is a biologically based form of data communication that establishes long-term, high-fidelity interactions across intact tissue,” said study co-senior author Dion Khodagholy, an associate professor of electrical engineering at Columbia University. “The novel material we developed has unique properties that enable the implementation of large-scale organic bioelectronic devices, which can enhance their translation to human health applications. Next, we aim to design compact and complex anisotropic-ion-conductor-based integrated circuits composed of many organic transistors for bioelectronics applications.”

Related Links:
Columbia Engineering 


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
Image: Examples of fractures detected using the AI BoneView algorithm (Photo courtesy of BUSM)

Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) assistance improves the sensitivity and specificity of radiology readers searching for skeletal fractures. Researchers at Boston University School... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Image-Based ECG Algorithm Uses AI to Diagnose Key Cardiac Disorders
AI IDs Cardiac Arrest Patients Who Can Benefit From Implantable Cardioverter Def...
Enzyme-Based Point-of-Care Test Could Rapidly Identify Stroke Patients upon Arrival...
Image: Life Scope G5Max is the all-in-one solution ideal for mid/high acuity settings (Photo courtesy of Nihon Kohden America)

Nihon Kohden America Launches New Series of Bedside Monitoring Systems

Nihon Kohden America (Irvine, CA, USA) has announced the expansion of the Life Scope G Series with the US market introduction of Life Scope G5 and G5Max, a new series of bedside monitoring systems.... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Outpatient Cervical Ripening Safely Shortens Inpatient Labor
Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Image: Breastfeeding reduces future CVD risk for mothers (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Breastfeeding Reduces Maternal CVD Health Risk

Women who breastfed their children are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) or stroke later on in life, according to a new study. Researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck (I-MED;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
World's First Robotic Clinical Assistant for Hospitalized Patient Care Launched
AI-Enabled Tool Predicts Heart Attacks by Measuring Coronary Plaque Buildup in CTA...
AI Renal Care Solution Identifies High- or Low-Risk Patients and Recommends Actions...
Image: Sexual Health Click Test (Photo courtesy of Visby Medical)

POC Diagnostic Platform Offers Handheld, Instrument-Free PCR Testing for STIs

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) can cause serious complications, and they require communication with patient partners who may or may not be symptomatic who also need to be treated.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
Fresenius Kabi to Acquire Medical Technology Company Ivenix
Surgical Navigation Systems Market Fueled by Rising Osteoarthritis, Brain Tumors...
International Hospital Federation (IHF) Awards 2022 Open for Nominations in Seven...
Image: BD Nano 2nd Gen Pen Needles (Photo courtesy of Embecta Corp.)

BD Completes Diabetes Care Business Spinoff to Focus on Core Business

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA) has completed its spinoff of Embecta Corp. (Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA), which holds BD's former Diabetes Care business and is now one of the largest... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE