Ionic Communication Enables Wireless Data Transmission for Implantable Devices

COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Women's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- Image-Based ECG Algorithm Uses AI to Diagnose Key Cardiac Disorders
- AI IDs Cardiac Arrest Patients Who Can Benefit From Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator
- Enzyme-Based Point-of-Care Test Could Rapidly Identify Stroke Patients upon Arrival at Hospital
- State-of-the-Art Syringe Infusion System Answers Worldwide Need for Portable, Non-Electric, Versatile Infusion Pump
- Philips Capsule Surveillance Solution Identifies Deteriorating Patient Condition and Critical Events for Early Intervention
- First-Ever FDA-Approved Software Automates Anesthesia Delivery During Surgery
- World's Only Leadless Pacemaker with Mapping Capability Assesses Correct Positioning Prior to Placement
- Philips Launches New Cardiac Imaging and Mapping System for RF Ablation
- 3-in-1 System with Steerable Balloon and RF Puncture Enables Successful Left Atrial Procedures
- Surgical Implant Could Pave Way for Real-Time Sensing of Biochemical, pH and Blood-Oxygen
- World's First Robotic Clinical Assistant for Hospitalized Patient Care Launched
- AI-Enabled Tool Predicts Heart Attacks by Measuring Coronary Plaque Buildup in CTA Images
- AI Renal Care Solution Identifies High- or Low-Risk Patients and Recommends Actions for Treatment and Care
- AI-Enhanced ECGs Can Improve Diagnosis and Treatment of Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
- New AI Tool Can Identify and Distinguish Between Difficult-to-Diagnose Life-Threatening Heart Conditions
- Fresenius Kabi to Acquire Medical Technology Company Ivenix
- Surgical Navigation Systems Market Fueled by Rising Osteoarthritis, Brain Tumors and ENT Cases
- International Hospital Federation (IHF) Awards 2022 Open for Nominations in Seven Categories
- Global Virtual Reality (VR) in Medical Market Driven by Increasing Use of VR in Surgical Training and Patient Treatment
- First-in-Class AI Model to Identify Individuals at Increased Risk of Developing Alzheimer’s Disease
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
- 3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
- AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence
- Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
- New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
- ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Women's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events Advertise with Us
- Image-Based ECG Algorithm Uses AI to Diagnose Key Cardiac Disorders
- AI IDs Cardiac Arrest Patients Who Can Benefit From Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator
- Enzyme-Based Point-of-Care Test Could Rapidly Identify Stroke Patients upon Arrival at Hospital
- State-of-the-Art Syringe Infusion System Answers Worldwide Need for Portable, Non-Electric, Versatile Infusion Pump
- Philips Capsule Surveillance Solution Identifies Deteriorating Patient Condition and Critical Events for Early Intervention
- First-Ever FDA-Approved Software Automates Anesthesia Delivery During Surgery
- World's Only Leadless Pacemaker with Mapping Capability Assesses Correct Positioning Prior to Placement
- Philips Launches New Cardiac Imaging and Mapping System for RF Ablation
- 3-in-1 System with Steerable Balloon and RF Puncture Enables Successful Left Atrial Procedures
- Surgical Implant Could Pave Way for Real-Time Sensing of Biochemical, pH and Blood-Oxygen
- World's First Robotic Clinical Assistant for Hospitalized Patient Care Launched
- AI-Enabled Tool Predicts Heart Attacks by Measuring Coronary Plaque Buildup in CTA Images
- AI Renal Care Solution Identifies High- or Low-Risk Patients and Recommends Actions for Treatment and Care
- AI-Enhanced ECGs Can Improve Diagnosis and Treatment of Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
- New AI Tool Can Identify and Distinguish Between Difficult-to-Diagnose Life-Threatening Heart Conditions
- Fresenius Kabi to Acquire Medical Technology Company Ivenix
- Surgical Navigation Systems Market Fueled by Rising Osteoarthritis, Brain Tumors and ENT Cases
- International Hospital Federation (IHF) Awards 2022 Open for Nominations in Seven Categories
- Global Virtual Reality (VR) in Medical Market Driven by Increasing Use of VR in Surgical Training and Patient Treatment
- First-in-Class AI Model to Identify Individuals at Increased Risk of Developing Alzheimer’s Disease
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
- 3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
- AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence
- Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
- New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
- ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
- ECG Can Pinpoint Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients at High Risk of Death
- CT Scan Study Shows Evidence of Persistent Lung Damage Long After COVID-19 Pneumonia
- Organ-on-a-Chip Platform Helps Devise Strategy to Treat Severe COVID-19 Complications
- 10-Minute Sepsis Risk Test Demonstrates Potential to Rapidly Risk-Stratify Suspected COVID-19 Patients
- AI-Based Analysis of Expiratory Chest CT Images of Post-COVID Patients Shows Evidence of Small Airways Disease