Surgically Implanted Wireless Neuro-Stimulator to Revolutionize Treatment of Neurological Disorders

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 12 Apr 2022
Image: Wireless neuro-stimulator to revolutionize patient care (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)
Image: Wireless neuro-stimulator to revolutionize patient care (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Many neurological disorders like Parkinson’s, chronic depression and other psychiatric conditions could now be managed at home, thanks to a wireless neuro-stimulator that is set to revolutionize patient care.

Researchers at The University of Queensland (Brisbane, Australia) have developed a remote care platform which allows patients to access treatment from anywhere in the world. Electrodes are surgically inserted into the brain and electrical stimulation is delivered by a pacemaker which alters brain function - providing therapeutic relief and improving quality of life. This digital platform allows clinicians to monitor patients remotely, as well as adjust the device to treat and alleviate symptoms in real time.

During studies, the system also fostered increasingly personalized treatment and data-driven clinical decisions, which could improve patient care. The digital health platform for remote neuromodulation systems has regulatory approval and launched in Australia in October 2021. It has also been adopted in the US by the Food and Drug Administration Service and the European CE-Mark. The researchers are confident the technology could be adapted for many other conditions in the future.

“By creating the world’s first integrated and completely wireless remote care platform, we have removed the need for patients to see their doctor in person to have their device adjusted,” said Peter Silburn, Professor at the Queensland Brain Institute. “We have shown that it is possible to minimize disruption to patients’ and carers’ lifestyles by increasing accessibility to the service, saving time and money. There are no cures for many of these conditions which often require life-long treatment and care, so for those people the device would be a game-changer.”

“During the study, we established the platform safety, security, usability and effectiveness and optimized its features using patient feedback in a biodesign process. In the initial weeks of a limited market release, we conducted 858 remote care sessions and maintained a robust and high success rate,” added Professor Silburn. “As we discover more about the biomarkers in brain-related disorders, we will refine neuromodulation systems to improve treatment for neuropsychiatric disorders like depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, anorexia, and Tourette’s syndrome, to name a just a few.”

The University of Queensland 


