Advanced Blood Clot Removal Technology Combines Intelligent Aspiration and Innovative Catheter Engineering

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 18 Apr 2022
Image: Lightning 7 and 12 systems for single session arterial and venous thrombus removal (Photo courtesy of Penumbra, Inc.)
Image: Lightning 7 and 12 systems for single session arterial and venous thrombus removal (Photo courtesy of Penumbra, Inc.)

An advanced mechanical thrombectomy technology for single session blood clot removal in peripheral arterial and venous systems is the first and only computer-aided mechanical aspiration technology that can differentiate between clot and blood, which is designed to minimize blood loss.

Penumbra, Inc.’s (Alameda, CA, USA) Indigo Aspiration System with Lightning 7 and Lightning 12, a part of its Indigo Aspiration System, come with Intelligent Aspiration for mechanical thrombectomy and are designed for single session arterial and venous thrombus removal, including the treatment of pulmonary embolisms. Powered by the Penumbra ENGINE, Lightning 7 and Lightning 12 combine the new Indigo System CAT7 and CAT12 Aspiration Catheters with Lightning Intelligent Aspiration, a unique computer-aided clot detection technology that can differentiate between clot and blood, designed to reduce blood loss and the need for clot-dissolving drugs, which may lower the risk of bleeding complications.

The Lightning technology also provides an alternative to other surgical options. CAT7 is a high power, low profile catheter that features laser-cut hypotube technology and circumferential sweep designed for dependable delivery and maximal clot extraction. CAT12 is a large-lumen aspiration catheter that also incorporates novel laser-cut hypotube-based catheter engineering to provide advanced deliverability and torqueability within the body.

Lightning Aspiration Tubing has dual pressure sensors for real-time blood flow monitoring. This unique mechanism of action helps optimize thrombus removal procedures by differentiating between thrombus and blood. The system is designed to aspirate continuously when in thrombus and intermittently in patent flow. Throughout the case, Lightning provides procedural feedback via audiovisual cues. Lightning’s thrombus removal algorithm is designed to initiate automatic valve clicking when it senses patent flow. With automatic valve control, Lightning is designed to help reduce blood loss and allow the physician to focus on optimizing thrombus removal procedures. Physicians in Europe now have access to Indigo Aspiration System with Lightning 7 and Lightning 12 which have secured CE Mark (Conformité Européenne) and are now commercially available in Europe after being available in the US.

“The launch of our Lightning portfolio in Europe will provide a much-needed option for physicians to address debilitating blood clots in the body effectively and efficiently,” said James Benenati, MD, FSIR, chief medical officer at Penumbra, Inc. “We’ve seen our latest advancements in mechanical thrombectomy reduce blood loss while increasing clot removal efficiency in the U.S. These innovations may help improve patient care compared to conventional therapy. We are now able to help more patients with this technology by expanding access to physicians in Europe.”

“Blood clots in the body can be difficult to access and are potentially life-threatening. Until now, treatment options have been limited,” said Joan Kristensen, vice president and head of the Europe, Middle East and Africa region for Penumbra, Inc. “The introduction of our Lightning portfolio in Europe will expand access of our most advanced clot removal technology for the body, which combines intelligent aspiration and innovative catheter engineering to remove blood clots in a single session. With Lightning, mechanical aspiration technology continues to advance to meet the needs of patients, which is our core purpose at Penumbra.”

Penumbra, Inc. 


