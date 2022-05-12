We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Feather Safety Razor

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
13 May 2022 - 16 May 2022
AUA 2022 – Annual Meeting of the American Urological Association
13 May 2022 - 18 May 2022
ATS 2022 – International Conference of the American Thoracic Society
13 May 2022 - 15 May 2022
ECCC Dubai 2022 – 18th Emirates Critical Care Conference

Rapid Ovarian Cancer Test Cuts Surgical Procedure Time and Infection Risk

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 12 May 2022
Print article
Image: OvaCis rapid test is slated to launch in EU and Southeast Asia by 2022 end (Photo courtesy of INEX Innovate)
Image: OvaCis rapid test is slated to launch in EU and Southeast Asia by 2022 end (Photo courtesy of INEX Innovate)

The current standard of practice for ovarian cancer screening, called frozen section, increases the surgical procedure time by up to 60 minutes, consequently increasing the risk of infections and anesthesia. Frozen section is also dependent on the skill of the pathologist conducting the biopsy sections, thus ovarian cancers (especially early ovarian cancers) can be missed. Now, a first of its kind point-of-care (POCT) test discriminates benign from malignant ovarian cysts in an operating theater setting and significantly reduces surgical procedure time by providing results in 15 minutes.

The OvaCis Rapid Test from INEX Innovate (Singapore) works by identifying a protein biomarker (haptoglobin) evenly distributed in ovarian cysts fluid to determine if the cysts are benign or malignant. The reagents in the device combine to yield a colorimetric reaction which displays if the cancer is malignant (positive) or benign (negative). The test was developed as a rapid test format, and has proved to be user friendly requiring only minimal training and five minutes of hands-on time.

OvaCis’ reliance on cyst fluid which is homogenous results in higher accuracy. OvaCis is ideal for medical settings with no on-site facilities for histology, and costs less than frozen section. It does not require trained pathologists, substantially reduces operating theatre time, and frees up resources in the laboratory. OvaCis Rapid Test has obtained a CE mark and is slated to launch in the EU and Southeast Asian markets by the end of 2022. A previous iteration of OvaCis was launched in 2019, and the latest improvements now mean an extension of the product's shelf life to a minimum of 18 months at room temperature storage. This makes it convenient to store the kits in a primary healthcare setting.

“Ovarian cysts are a very common women's health condition. In fact, as many as 18% of women have them at some point in their lives and about 8% of premenopausal women develop large cysts that need treatment,” said Kane Black, Chief Executive of INEX Innovate. “With limited diagnostic options, this is an underserved population. This is mainly because the industry has been largely focused on upstream screening procedures such as early cancer detection.”

“OvaCis empowers surgeons to make fast informed evidence-based decisions within the confines of a high pressure surgical environment. By providing results in 15 minutes, the surgical procedure time is significantly reduced, thus greatly reducing the risk of infection. It also adds a layer of assurance for clinicians to make decisions about the extent of the surgery and the final reproductive status of a patient,” added Black.

Related Links:
INEX Innovate 


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays
3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk...
Image: AI-enabled ECG cam identify presence of brief episodes of atrial fibrillation (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

AI-Enabled ECGs Can Identify Patients at Greater Risk of Stroke and Cognitive Decline

Atrial fibrillation, the most common cardiac rhythm abnormality, has been linked to one-third of ischemic strokes, the most common type of stroke. But atrial fibrillation is underdiagnosed, partly because... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
MRI Superior to ECG for Diagnosing Heart Failure
Unified Approach Could Prevent Unnecessary Blood Tests in PICU without Increasing...
Paper-Based Sensor Could Pave Way for Bedside Therapeutic Drug Monitoring System...
Image: vMap technology localizes the source of arrhythmia using only data from a noninvasive 12-lead ECG (Photo courtesy of UC San Diego)

New Arrhythmia Mapping Technology Could Increase Ablation Success Rates

The current standard of care for treating heart arrhythmias – any type of irregular heartbeat that is too fast, too slow, or mistimed due to an electrical signal misfiring – is to carefully burn or freeze... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Robotic Surgery System with Single-Use Instrument Concept Eliminates Cross-Conta...
Next-Gen Cardiac Transport System to Revolutionize Future of Heart Transplantation...
Minimally Invasive Aortic Valve Replacement Performed Using Real-Time CT Imaging...
Image: AI can predict postoperative recurrence of Crohn disease (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

AI Model Accurately Predicts Whether Crohn Disease Will Recur After Surgery

The 10-year rate of postoperative symptomatic recurrence of Crohn disease, a chronic inflammatory gastrointestinal disease, is estimated at 40%. Although there are scoring systems to evaluate Crohn disease... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Outpatient Cervical Ripening Safely Shortens Inpatient Labor
Endometrial Scratching Use Declining, But Still Popular
Treating Pregnancy Hypertension Reduces Maternal Risk
Image: Breastfeeding reduces future CVD risk for mothers (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Breastfeeding Reduces Maternal CVD Health Risk

Women who breastfed their children are less likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) or stroke later on in life, according to a new study. Researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck (I-MED;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
POC Diagnostic Platform Offers Handheld, Instrument-Free PCR Testing for STIs
Image: Future wearable health tech could measure gases released from skin (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic Diseases

Most research on measuring human biomarkers, which are measures of a body’s health, rely on electrical signals to sense the chemicals excreted in sweat. But sensors that rely on perspiration often require... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Electrosurgery Market to Reach Almost USD 6 Billion by 2026
Global Infusion Pump Market to Surpass USD 850 Million by 2028
Global Mechanical Ventilator Market to Surpass USD 11.5 Billion by 2027 Due to I...
Image: GE Healthcare and Medtronic have announce a collaboration to meet growing need for outpatient care (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

GE Healthcare and Medtronic Collaborate to Improve Product Access for ASCs and OBLs

Providing excellent care inside and outside of the traditional hospital is the new normal for patients, clinicians, and payers seeking more choices without compromising excellent outcomes.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE