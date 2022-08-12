Disruptive Surgical Robotic System Offers Less Pain, Faster Recovery and Fewer Scars

A new robotic platform is designed to deliver clinical benefits such as less pain, faster recovery and fewer scars for patients undergoing abdominal surgeries.

The Magnetic-Assisted Robotic Surgery (MARS) platform from Levita Magnetics (Menlo Park, CA, USA) is designed to improve the efficiency and quality of procedures in high-volume abdominal surgeries, improving surgical access to patients and enabling a less invasive approach with fewer incisions, while allowing the surgeon full control of the platform and surgical instruments directly beside the patient. The MARS platform is intended to improve visualization, maintain surgeon control of instruments, and increase hospital efficiency with fewer assistive personnel required to conduct the procedures.

With its compact footprint, the new robotic platform is designed for outpatient or same-day discharge procedures in high-volume abdominal surgeries. MARS aims to increase the volume of high-quality, efficiently performed procedures while increasing access by making robotic surgery available across the care spectrum – from community to academic centers and by improving the patient experience. The MARS Platform is an investigational system. It is not available for commercial sale in the US and has not been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“At Levita, we believe that everyone deserves the benefits of MARS, offering the potential for less pain, faster recovery, and less scarring. Our platform is poised to address the worldwide problem of limited access to better robotic surgery,” said Dr. Alberto Rodriguez-Navarro, surgeon, founder and CEO of Levita Magnetics.

