Disruptive Surgical Robotic System Offers Less Pain, Faster Recovery and Fewer Scars

- Skin-Worn Biosensors Fashioned from Old CDs Can Monitor Health Markers
- Injectable Gel Can Help Patients with Brain Tumor Recover After Surgery
- Low-Cost Sponge Electrodes Improve Signal Detection for Medical Monitoring
- High-Tech Vest for Monitoring Lung Function Could Speed Discharge of ICU Patients
- Bacteria-Based Biohybrid Microrobots Seek and Destroy Tumor Cells
- Neurosurgical Navigation Robot Combines AI and Machine Vision to Streamline Procedures
- New Design Prevents Buildup of Scar Tissue Around Medical Implants
- USB Powered Multi-Touch Monitor Allows Control of Surgical Sessions from Anywhere in the OR
- 3D Technologies Enable Fast and Precise Preparation for Surgical Procedures
- Portable Robot Enables Real-Time Minimally Invasive Single Incision Surgeries
- Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic Diseases
- Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden Cardiac Arrest
- World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible to Human Ear
- POC Diagnostic Platform Offers Handheld, Instrument-Free PCR Testing for STIs
- World's First Robotic Clinical Assistant for Hospitalized Patient Care Launched
- Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures
- Robot-Assisted Surgical Devices Market Driven by Increased Demand for Patient-Specific Surgeries
- Hospital Microbiology Testing Market Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Global Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) Market to Surpass USD 325 Billion by 2031
- Global Bedside Testing Market to Witness Promising Prospects in Critical Care
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
- Bedside AI Sepsis Detection System Can Cut Hospital Deaths by 20%
- AI Poised to Transform Outcomes in Cardiovascular Health Care
- AI Diagnostic Tool Identifies Sepsis Within 12 Hours After Hospital Admission
- AI-Driven Heart Disease Detection Software to Identify Hidden Cardiovascular Conditions
- Life-Like Hologram Patients Train Doctors for Real-Time Decision Making in Emergencies
- Blood Viscosity Testing Can Predict Risk of Death in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- ‘Covid Computer’ Uses AI to Detect COVID-19 from Chest CT Scans
- MRI Lung-Imaging Technique Shows Cause of Long-COVID Symptoms
- Chest CT Scans of COVID-19 Patients Could Help Distinguish Between SARS-CoV-2 Variants
- Specialized MRI Detects Lung Abnormalities in Non-Hospitalized Long COVID Patients