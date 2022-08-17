New Technology Provides First-of-Its-Kind, Unobstructed View into Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Procedures

Minimally invasive spine surgery offers numerous benefits to the patient, surgeon and hospital, but also presents the burden of challenging visualization of the target surgical anatomy. Additionally, teaching and learning minimally invasive spine surgery procedures has historically been challenging for many reasons, all of which remain barriers to adoption. The most significant challenge to adoption of these procedures is limited visualization, being that only one person can view the surgical site at any given time. Now, a state-of-the-art technology provides a first-of-its-kind, unobstructed view into minimally invasive spine surgery procedures. This intraoperative view of the surgical site is displayed in high definition onto operating room monitors, allowing for a magnified see and be seen experience. Surgeon trainees now have the ability to observe the procedure in real time and trainers have the confidence to allow trainees to perform a greater portion of the surgery earlier in their training, intervening only when necessary.

Viseon, Inc.’s (Irvine, CA, USA) MaxView Imaging Platform is a state-of-the-art intraoperative imaging technology that enables a highly magnified unobstructed view of the surgical corridor and critical anatomy projected in real time onto operating room flat panel displays for the surgeon and entire OR staff, including residents and fellows, to observe, learn and engage. As an alternative to the expensive and cumbersome surgical microscope, MaxView is a simple, single-use low profile imaging system that enables the surgeon to work in an ergonomically comfortable position, improving overall operating room workflow, enhancing visualization and reducing risk of complications.

Viseon recently achieved over 1,000 U.S. minimally invasive spine surgery cases utilizing the MaxView Imaging Platform. MaxView has been utilized in multiple minimally invasive spine surgery procedures, including posterior lumbar decompressions and fusions, tumor removal, lateral and prone lateral fusions as well as cervical procedures, in both the hospital and ambulatory surgery center.

“With our early success from over 1,000 minimally invasive spine surgery procedures, we are well positioned to expand into both additional hospital centers and broader clinical indications,” said Viseon’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Valko. “Our imaging technology is at the core of the evolving world of digital surgery, with plans for implementing Machine Learning and AI toward optimizing procedural techniques and enhancing patient outcomes.”

“We will be launching our next generation MaxView system later this year that will enable the user to seamlessly record every clinical procedure and build a database supporting the clinical value of MaxView technology, as well as expanding our strategic initiatives,” added Valko. “Viseon also plans to expand into the evolving field of minimally invasive endoscopic spine surgery, offering additional differentiated clinical benefits including a dry surgical field.”

Related Links:

Viseon, Inc.