We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
20 Aug 2022 - 22 Aug 2022
APICS 2022 – Asia Pacific Intensive Care Symposium
25 Aug 2022 - 28 Aug 2022
ICE 2022 – 20th International Congress of Endocrinology
25 Aug 2022 - 27 Aug 2022
IndoHealthCare 2022

New Technology Provides First-of-Its-Kind, Unobstructed View into Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 17 Aug 2022
Print article
Image: MaxView System is a state-of-the-art visualization solution for minimally invasive spine surgery (Photo courtesy of Viseon, Inc.)
Image: MaxView System is a state-of-the-art visualization solution for minimally invasive spine surgery (Photo courtesy of Viseon, Inc.)

Minimally invasive spine surgery offers numerous benefits to the patient, surgeon and hospital, but also presents the burden of challenging visualization of the target surgical anatomy. Additionally, teaching and learning minimally invasive spine surgery procedures has historically been challenging for many reasons, all of which remain barriers to adoption. The most significant challenge to adoption of these procedures is limited visualization, being that only one person can view the surgical site at any given time. Now, a state-of-the-art technology provides a first-of-its-kind, unobstructed view into minimally invasive spine surgery procedures. This intraoperative view of the surgical site is displayed in high definition onto operating room monitors, allowing for a magnified see and be seen experience. Surgeon trainees now have the ability to observe the procedure in real time and trainers have the confidence to allow trainees to perform a greater portion of the surgery earlier in their training, intervening only when necessary.

Viseon, Inc.’s (Irvine, CA, USA) MaxView Imaging Platform is a state-of-the-art intraoperative imaging technology that enables a highly magnified unobstructed view of the surgical corridor and critical anatomy projected in real time onto operating room flat panel displays for the surgeon and entire OR staff, including residents and fellows, to observe, learn and engage. As an alternative to the expensive and cumbersome surgical microscope, MaxView is a simple, single-use low profile imaging system that enables the surgeon to work in an ergonomically comfortable position, improving overall operating room workflow, enhancing visualization and reducing risk of complications.

Viseon recently achieved over 1,000 U.S. minimally invasive spine surgery cases utilizing the MaxView Imaging Platform. MaxView has been utilized in multiple minimally invasive spine surgery procedures, including posterior lumbar decompressions and fusions, tumor removal, lateral and prone lateral fusions as well as cervical procedures, in both the hospital and ambulatory surgery center.

“With our early success from over 1,000 minimally invasive spine surgery procedures, we are well positioned to expand into both additional hospital centers and broader clinical indications,” said Viseon’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Valko. “Our imaging technology is at the core of the evolving world of digital surgery, with plans for implementing Machine Learning and AI toward optimizing procedural techniques and enhancing patient outcomes.”

“We will be launching our next generation MaxView system later this year that will enable the user to seamlessly record every clinical procedure and build a database supporting the clinical value of MaxView technology, as well as expanding our strategic initiatives,” added Valko. “Viseon also plans to expand into the evolving field of minimally invasive endoscopic spine surgery, offering additional differentiated clinical benefits including a dry surgical field.”

Related Links:
Viseon, Inc. 


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
Bedside AI Sepsis Detection System Can Cut Hospital Deaths by 20%
AI Poised to Transform Outcomes in Cardiovascular Health Care
AI Diagnostic Tool Identifies Sepsis Within 12 Hours After Hospital Admission
Image: Stretchy computing device feels like skin but analyzes health data with brain-mimicking AI (Photo courtesy of The University of Chicago)

Skin-Like Wearable Chip Analyzes Health Data with Brain-Mimicking AI

Today, getting an in-depth profile about one’s health requires a visit to a hospital or clinic. But in the future, people’s health could be tracked continuously by wearable electronics that can detect... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Coin-Sized Wearable Biosensing Platform Continuously Monitors Biosignals in Blood...
Smart Bed Sensors Embedded in Hospital Mattresses Could Prevent Bed Sores
Skin-Worn Biosensors Fashioned from Old CDs Can Monitor Health Markers
Image: The new wearable sensor detects even more compounds in human sweat (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Wearable Sweat Sensor Provides Continuous Monitoring for Health Conditions

If you have ever had your blood drawn, whether to check your cholesterol, kidney function, hormone levels, blood sugar, or as part of a general checkup, you might have wondered why there is not an easier,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible...
Image: The biomolecular film can be picked up with tweezers and placed onto a wound (Photo courtesy of TUM)

Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active Ingredients

Conventional bandages may be very effective for treating smaller skin abrasions, but things get more difficult when it comes to soft-tissue injuries such as on the tongue or on sensitive surfaces like... Read more

Health IT

view channel
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Image: AI can reveal a patient`s heart health (Photo courtesy of Mayo Clinic)

AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery Disease

Earlier studies have examined the use of voice analysis for identifying voice markers associated with coronary artery disease (CAD) and heart failure. Other research groups have explored the use of similar... Read more

Business

view channel
Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Pro...
Robot-Assisted Surgical Devices Market Driven by Increased Demand for Patient-Sp...
Hospital Microbiology Testing Market Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Chronic ...
Image: The global capsule endoscopy system market is growing at a rapid pace (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Capsule Endoscopy System Market Driven by Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Screening Procedure

Capsule endoscopy is generally a non-invasive technique that enables complete examination of the gastrointestinal tract with the use of the disposable and wireless device known as the video capsule.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE