We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Detecto

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
10 Nov 2022 - 12 Nov 2022
CBMI 2022 – 27th Brazilian Congress of Intensive Care Medicine
14 Nov 2022 - 17 Nov 2022
Medica 2022
17 Nov 2022 - 20 Nov 2022
APSR 2022 – 26th Congress of the Asian Pacific Society of Respirology

AI Tool Detects Hard to Spot Cancerous Lesions in Colon

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 09 Nov 2022
Print article
Image: An AI tool has been further refined to identify hard to spot ‘flat’ polyps (Photo courtesy of Pexels)
Image: An AI tool has been further refined to identify hard to spot ‘flat’ polyps (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Adenomatous polyps (AP) are more common and have distinctive tubular features with the growth resembling a mushroom, attached to the colon by a thin stalk. In comparison flat polyps, including flat lesions and sessile serrated lesions (SSLs), known as ‘subtle advanced neoplasia’, have far fewer distinctive features and are notoriously difficult to detect. They are also more likely to develop into an aggressive cancer, meaning it will spread or grow quickly. Now, scientists have further refined an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to identify hard to spot flat polyps, that - when left untreated - can become highly aggressive and are a major cause of colorectal (bowel) cancer.

For the study, scientists at University College London (UCL, London, UK) trained the AI in Odin Vision’s CADDIE (Computer Aided (AI) Device used in Endoscopy) system on flat polyps. CADDIE uses AI during an endoscopy to detect and characterize AP in real-time. The researchers upgraded the CADDIE AI algorithm and created four video test datasets, containing images of 173 polyps (consisting of more than 670,000 individual frames), that included a dataset of the most challenging flat polyps.

In the challenging dataset, the algorithm detected a significantly higher percentage of the flat polyps when compared to expert and trainee colonoscopists, at 79.5% versus 37% and 11.5% respectively. The AI also detected flat polyps at a faster rate and across the other datasets the algorithm detected nearly 100% of polyps. Researchers say the enhanced AI will help to detect significantly more of the subtle advanced neoplasia group, helping to reduce colorectal (cancer of the colon or rectum, or bowel cancer) cancer.

“Polyps that are flat, or depressed, are far harder to spot until they are quite large, and the data shows they are more likely to be aggressive,” said senior author Professor Laurence Lovat (UCL Surgery & Interventional Science). “Refining the AI is a significant step forward in the early detection of colorectal cancer and will lead to lower rates of missed cancers and vastly improve our capability to save lives.”

“It was encouraging to see that AI can double the expert detection rate for these polyps,” added study co-author Juana González-Bueno (Research Scientist, Odin Vision). “More importantly, it can increase the detection rate of less experienced colonoscopists by a factor of seven. Overall, the implications are great as it enables all colonoscopist experience levels to surpass expert polyp detection rates.”

Related Links:
University College London 

Visit expo >
BMP Whole Blood Analyzer: GEM Premier ChemSTAT
New
Gold Supplier
Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer
MAGICL 6000
New
Benchtop Coagulation Analyzer
Ci300
New
Cancer Biomarker Test
Xpert Bladder Cancer Detection

Print article
Radcal

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Early Intervention with Catheter Cryoablation Can Halt Disease Progression in Atrial...
Resorbable Pacing Leads Can Significantly Reduce Risk After Cardiac Surgery
New Wireless, Battery-Free Pacemaker Can Be Implanted With Less Invasive Procedu...
Image: New materials could enable longer-lasting implantable batteries (Photo courtesy of MIT)

Longer-Lasting Pacemaker Batteries Could Help Avoid Replacement Surgery

For the last few decades, battery research has largely focused on rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which are used in everything from electric cars to portable electronics and have improved dramatically... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Innovative Light-Triggered Coating for Medical Devices Fights Bacterial Infectio...
Advanced, Unified, Flexible Endoscope Platform to Enhance Imaging
Simple, Cost-Effective Method Can Reduce Surgical Site Infection Across Settings...
Image: The Gen II NUVIS single-use, 4K, battery-operated cordless arthroscope (Photo courtesy of Integrated Endoscopy)

First-Of-Its-Kind 4K Endoscope for Arthroscopic Surgical Procedures Launched Globally

A first-of-its-kind 4K endoscope designed for use in arthroscopic surgical procedures is revolutionizing the market by delivering 4K optics in a single-use device – providing first-time quality for every procedure.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Portable Clinical Scale with Remote Indicator Allows for Flexible Patient Weighing...
Innovative and Highly Customizable Medical Carts Offer Unlimited Configuration P...
Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active ...
Image: The digital stretcher scales are designed specifically for emergent situations in hospitals and emergency rooms (Photo courtesy of DETECTO)

Portable High-Capacity Digital Stretcher Scales Provide Precision Weighing for Patients in ER

For emergency arrivals into a hospital, time is of the essence for gathering patient weights. Now, digital stretcher scales specifically designed for emergent situations in hospitals and emergency rooms... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Business

view channel
Johnson & Johnson to Acquire Cardiovascular Technology Company Abiomed in USD 16....
Global Endoscopic Imaging Systems Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of AI and...
Medtronic to Separate Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions Businesses...
Image: The global infusion pumps market is projected to surpass USD 20 billion by 2027 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Global Infusion Pumps Market Driven by Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

An infusion system consists of a pump (device) and associated disposables for delivering fluids, such as nutrients and medications, into a patient's body in controlled amounts. These devices are efficiently... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE