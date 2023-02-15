Revolutionary Technology for Treatment of Cerebral Aneurysms Significantly Improves Clinical Outcomes

There is a vital need for developing safe and effective solutions that can significantly improve clinical outcomes for patients suffering from brain aneurysms. Now, a revolutionary technology designed to treat cerebral aneurysms utilizes self-conforming scaffolds that adapt to an aneurysm’s unique shape and provide maximal neck metal coverage, making the procedure less challenging for surgeons and improving patient outcomes.

The Nautilus Intrasaccular System from EndoStream Medical (Or Akiva, Israel) is a self-conforming intrasaccular flow diverter, maximizing neck coverage and enhancing coil stability, to optimize intrasaccular thrombosis and enable progressive occlusion of the aneurysm. Its self-conforming structure adapts to various neck anatomies while maximal metal coverage promotes intrasaccular thrombosis and endothelial remodeling. It does not contain any intraluminal components, eliminating the need for antiplatelet therapy while its thin delivery profile reaches the smallest vessels by using any .0165" microcatheter. The entire device is radiopaque which maximizes visibility at all times.

In a study to evaluate the Nautilus Intrasaccular System, the first patient was treated along with Kaneka i-ED coils, which were used in conjunction with the Nautilus. The Kaneka i-ED coils are a new generation of coils designed for the treatment of cerebral aneurysms and have been shown to provide excellent aneurysm occlusion rates.

"I was impressed by the ease of use and the versatility of the device. The procedure went smoothly and the patient is recovering well," said Tomoyoshi Shigematsu, MD, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery, Neurology and Radiology at Icahn Mount Sinai and the surgeon who performed this first-in-US case.

