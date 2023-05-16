Innovative Steerable Technology Enables Greater Precision While Targeting Difficult-to-Reach Lung Nodules

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally. The challenges in diagnosing this disease often stem from the difficulty in accessing suspicious lung lesions and their small size. Now, a slim articulating device offers precise three-dimensional positioning for improved reach to all 18 sections of the lung, enabling access to small lesions beyond the airways.

Serpex Medical’s (Santa Clara, CA, USA) Compass Steerable Needles are steerable biopsy needles designed to access lung nodules within the intrapulmonary area with precision. The device's design facilitates a controlled approach to targeted locations and the capacity to take samples from different areas of the tumor without unwanted needle tip deflection, thus addressing the various challenges of lung biopsy. Its precise, adjustable articulation and robust rotational control allows healthcare professionals to navigate in all directions and reach targets in every lobe of the lung anatomy. The device's sturdy build and advanced user interface features assist in simplifying navigation of complex trajectories and achieving procedural success.

The device’s detail-oriented user interface surpasses the industry standard for ergonomic design. All devices are equipped with a large, ergonomically designed handle for comfort, and easily actuated clips and rotating dials for quick and simple operation. Its hybrid design incorporates features of EBUS-TBNA and endobronchial tools, improving on the industry ergonomic standards. Spring-assisted sampling enables repeated sample collection on each pass of the device to gather sufficient samples for accurate diagnosis. The device's simple and efficient operation mechanism allows for single-user operation, enhancing procedural efficiency. Serpex has secured U.S. FDA 510(k) approval for its Compass Steerable Needles, following the recent approval of its Recon Steerable Sheath.

"Precision is essential for confidence in diagnosing lung cancer, especially out in the lung periphery," said Sasha Schrode, President and Chief Executive Officer of Serpex Medical. "We are excited to deliver another innovative product that empowers clinicians to more successfully diagnose lung cancer at an earlier stage."

