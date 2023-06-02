We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Advanced Arterial Thrombectomy System Rapidly Removes Blood Clots with Modulated Aspiration

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 02 Jun 2023
Print article
Image: Lightning Bolt 7 is the most advanced arterial thrombectomy system on the market (Photo courtesy of Penumbra)
Image: Lightning Bolt 7 is the most advanced arterial thrombectomy system on the market (Photo courtesy of Penumbra)

A highly-advanced arterial thrombectomy system now introduces groundbreaking technology in blood clot removal. By employing a technique called modulated aspiration and combining it with a superior catheter design, the system ensures maximum removal of blood clots in a single session.

Penumbra, Inc.’s (Alameda, CA, USA) Lightning Bolt 7, which boasts of being the most advanced and powerful arterial thrombectomy system on the market, incorporates the company’s Lightning Intelligent Aspiration technology alongside an advanced microprocessor algorithm. It introduces modulated aspiration as a novel approach to eliminate large, fibrous blood clots in arteries while minimizing blood loss. This is particularly crucial in managing conditions such as acute limb ischemia (ALI), hibernating thrombus, and visceral occlusions.

Powered by the Penumbra ENGINE, Lightning Bolt 7 is designed to distinguish between blood clots and blood flow, and identify friction within the catheter. It coordinates the rapid opening and closing of valves to overcome any resistance between the clot and the catheter tip, ensuring optimal vacuum force at the catheter tip for rapid blood clot ingestion. Compatible with Penumbra's arterial catheters built using MaxID hypotube technology, Lightning Bolt 7 allows a larger internal diameter while retaining a lower profile, featuring a soft, non-traumatic tip design to maximize the circumferential sweep in the artery. Lightning Bolt 7 has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance and is part of Penumbra's Indigo System with Lightning portfolio, which are the only computer-aided mechanical thrombectomy system presently available in the U.S.

"With our latest advancements in computer-aided technologies, Penumbra offers one of the most comprehensive mechanical thrombectomy product lines for arterial, venous, pulmonary and mesenteric thrombus," said James F. Benenati, M.D., FSIR, chief medical officer at Penumbra. "Lightning Flash and Lightning Bolt 7 will continue to advance the standard of care for these difficult conditions, removing clot from the body quickly, safely, in a single session, and without the need for lytics or open surgery, potentially improving quality of life for our patients."

Related Links:
Penumbra, Inc.

