Advanced Robotic Surgery System Helps Surgeons Perform Complex Surgical Procedures

A groundbreaking robotic surgery device marks a significant advancement in laparoscopic surgical technology by providing surgeons with the capability to achieve superior results, redefining the possibilities of laparoscopic surgical procedures.

The Canady Flex RoboWrist (Flex RoboWrist) from US Medical Innovations (Takoma Park, MD, USA) is designed for dissection, transection, and/or suturing of tissue during a range of surgical procedures, such as laparoscopic, urologic, gynecologic, general, and thoracic surgeries. This fully articulating, motorized, 5mm hand-held surgical instrument comes equipped with an array of end effectors, including a hook, scissors, needle driver, and dissector providing three degrees of freedom and a full 360 degrees of rotation.

The Flex RoboWrist is equipped with a connector for the USMI XL-1000 electrosurgical generator, which offers the option of using the mono scissors or hook for electrosurgery. Its flexible design enables motorized control over two essential movements for accessing surgical sites and laparoscopic suturing: bidirectional deflection and unlimited rotation of the distal jaws. The Flex RoboWrist offers remarkable precision, enabling surgeons to execute complex procedures with utmost accuracy. The cutting-edge robotic technology ensures precise movements, minimizing the risk of human error and improving surgical outcomes.

The Flex RoboWrist features the latest automation and smart control systems, streamlining surgical workflows, and saving precious time in the operating room. Surgeons can concentrate more on crucial decision-making, while the device takes care of repetitive tasks, ultimately enhancing overall efficiency. Moreover, the Flex RoboWrist is also cost-effective, capable of being autoclaved up to 50 times, and does not require the use of disposables. Already approved and implemented in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, the Flex RoboWrist has also secured FDA approval for its use in open and laparoscopic procedures within the United States.

