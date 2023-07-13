We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Tumor-Destroying System Uses Smart Needle to Treat Cancer

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 13 Jul 2023
Image: The ‘smart’ needle is being designed to treat cancerous tumors (Photo courtesy of Current Surgical)
Image: The 'smart' needle is being designed to treat cancerous tumors (Photo courtesy of Current Surgical)

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, with over 18 million new cases reported annually. Despite more than half of these cases being detected at an early stage, curative measures have not kept pace. Presently, surgery is the sole curative option for solid tumors, but roughly 50% of patients are ineligible due to the tumor's difficult-to-reach location or proximity to critical anatomy, posing high risks of damage to surrounding organs. Now, a precision-guided needle, capable of accurately destroying tumors without affecting surrounding healthy tissue, could enable physicians to precisely destroy pathological tissue while preserving surrounding healthy structures.

Current Surgical Inc. (Washington, DC, USA) is a needle-based technology wherein doctors need only position a needle, which subsequently delivers energy to the tumor via thermal ablation to destroy it. The company's smart surgical needle technology integrates high-resolution sensors and real-time image analysis, offering physicians enhanced control and immediate feedback during tumor destruction. Consequently, surgeons could treat any solid tumor, regardless of its location, enabling millions of patients to benefit from curative surgery without the traditional constraints.

The needle technology incorporates a novel, miniaturized class of ultrasound technology. The micro-machine electromechanical sensors embedded in the needle offer superior imaging capabilities compared to conventional ultrasound technology. Current Surgical is working on reducing the size of its technology to make it fit within a needle. By automating crucial surgical steps, the company's technology allows doctors to concentrate on selecting the most effective treatment for their patients. In addition to treating even the most resistant diseases, the technology holds potential for diverse applications, including the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, hypertension, and other chronic pain sources.

"Technological advancements now allow us to detect cancers earlier and earlier, but the capability to treat those tumors hasn't improved," said Current Surgical CEO Al Mashal. "We are bridging this gap through our smart needle technology. We want to give doctors the ability to curatively treat cancers in hard-to-reach places — without the harmful, debilitating side effects of other treatment options."

"We're excited about this technology not only for its curative potential, but also because of how easy it is to put into the hands of the surgeon," added Current Surgical CTO Chris Wagner. "Since the technology is integrated into the needle, it doesn't take a large, expensive operating room to actually help patients."

Current Surgical Inc. 

