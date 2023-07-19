We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
28 Jul 2023 - 30 Jul 2023
SCCT 2023 – 18th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography
28 Jul 2023 - 30 Jul 2023
33rd Medicall Expo
10 Aug 2023 - 12 Aug 2023
ASCI 2023 – 16th Congress of the Asian Society of Cardiovascular Imaging

Next-Gen Bioresorbable Scaffolds Could Support New Bone Formation

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 19 Jul 2023
Print article
Image: New research has demonstrated a concept to create more bone (Photo courtesy of Freepik)
Image: New research has demonstrated a concept to create more bone (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

The bone implant field has witnessed remarkable progress due to technological advancements enabling more robust grafts that are simpler to install. However, despite these developments, there are still associated risks. For instance, implants may become loose post-operation, necessitating costly surgical revisions and prolonging the patient's recovery period. Now, new research could help minimize these painful and expensive complications.

A research team from the McCormick School of Engineering at Northwestern University (Evanston, IL, USA), employing a multidisciplinary approach that integrates physical sciences, biology, surgery, and engineering, has proposed the concept of surface topography-induced chromatin engineering. They have shown how these surfaces can be used to modify patterns and also validated this method in vivo. These insights could inspire biomedical companies to devise new strategies for enhancing the effectiveness of musculoskeletal surgery devices.

Previous lab experiments have revealed that implant surfaces with engineered topographies can promote the differentiation of marrow-derived stem cells into bone-forming cells. The researchers validated this in vivo by demonstrating improved bone formation with implants featuring a micropillars topography. This surface structure induces cell nuclei deformation and aids the differentiation of marrow-derived stem cells into bone-forming cells. Using a critical-sized cranial defect model, the team showed that defects treated with micropillar surface implants exhibited more bone formation than those receiving implants with a flat surface.

“We could potentially design implant surfaces that would promote significantly better integration with surrounding bone, for example tissue fixation devices and hip or knee implants,” said Guillermo Ameer, Daniel Hale Williams Professor of Biomedical Engineering at the McCormick School of Engineering and Professor of Surgery at the Feinberg School of Medicine. “This could also potentially be used to develop next generation bioresorbable scaffolds that better support new bone formation, by implementing these engineered topographies throughout the surface area of the implants.”

Related Links:
Northwestern University 

Visit expo >
Gold Supplier
Creatinine Meter
StatSensor Xpress Creatinine Meter
New
Microwave Therapeutic Machine
WFL-IIIM
New
Baby Cot
Jovie
New
LED Task Light
Lumius

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly...
AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify...
Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
Image: AI that uses sketches to detect objects within an image could boost tumor detection (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection

An artist's sketch is brimming with individual cues that words simply cannot express fully, reminding one of the old adage 'a picture is worth a thousand words'. While emerging artificial intelligence... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Handheld Device Uses Fiber Optic Sensor to Determine Correct Nasogastric Feeding...
Blood Filter Device Removes Circulating Tumor Cells in Pancreatic Cancer Patients...
Tiny Swallowable Vibrating Capsule Could Transform Clinical Approach to Disorders...
Image: Accurate and flexible ML model predicts patients at high-risk for complications after surgery (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Machine Learning Model Accurately Identifies High-Risk Surgical Patients

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, complications occurring 30 days post-surgery were the third leading cause of death worldwide, claiming approximately 4.2 million lives annually. Recognizing patients at... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
Image: The Instrument Pod is clinically proven to make the OR and sterile processing more efficient (Photo courtesy of Turbett Surgical)

Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput

A groundbreaking innovation enables hospitals to significantly improve instrument processing time and throughput in operating rooms (ORs) and sterile processing departments. Turbett Surgical, Inc.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Gravity-Powered Biomedical Device Paves Way for Low Cost POC Diagnostic Testing
PT/INR Monitoring System Uses Novel Clot-Detection Technology to Deliver Results...
Multiplex PCR System Detects Bacterial and Viral Pathogens at POC
Image: The Vivalytic MRSA/MSSA Rapid Test provides a quick diagnosis of methicillin resistance at the point of care (Photo courtesy of Randox)

Rapid Bacterial Infection Test Differentiates Between MRSA and MSSA in 53 Minutes

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is a critical pathogen responsible for numerous hospital-acquired infections, leading to complications and increased mortality rates. The World Health... Read more

Business

view channel
Start-Ups Shaking Things Up in Health Sector at MEDICA
BD Sells Surgical Instrumentation Platform to STERIS
Global Anesthesia Workstation Market Driven by Growing Number of Surgeries
Image: The global minimally invasive surgical instruments market is expected to be worth USD 63 billion by 2030 (Photo courtesy of Konica Minolta)

Global Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Instruments Market Driven by Growing Preference for MIS Procedures

Minimally invasive surgical (MIS) procedures are designed to cause less trauma compared to traditional open surgeries, resulting in lower blood loss, minimal scarring, and reduced infection risks.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE