First-of-Its-Kind 4K Advanced Visualization System for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Enhances Procedural Efficiency

Minimally invasive spine surgery is a technique that comes with numerous advantages for patients, surgeons, and hospitals. However, it also carries the challenge of limited visualization of the target surgical anatomy. Historically, teaching and learning these procedures have been difficult due to various barriers, including the significant issue of limited visualization. Traditional methods only allow one person to view the surgical site at a time. Now, a first-of-its-kind 4K advanced visualization system for minimally invasive spine surgery delivers a true 4K experience on a 4K operating room (OR) monitor for the entire OR team to observe.

Viseon Inc. (Irvine, CA, USA) has announced the US commercial rollout and initial clinical use of the Viseon MaxView 4K System, marking a technological leap in minimally invasive spine surgery. This state-of-the-art system is towerless and does not require any capital equipment expense or occupy OR space, making it highly suitable in an Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) setting. The system consists of a single-use sterile 4K imaging camera and a reusable, non-sterile 4K image control box. Together, they enable a genuine 4K viewing experience on a 4K OR monitor, accessible to the entire OR team.

What sets the MaxView 4K system apart is its capability for real-time procedural video recording and still image capture. This allows surgeons to create a digital content database that can be used for teaching, presentations, patient case review, publications, and advanced analysis through machine learning and AI algorithms. Such analysis can further enhance procedural planning and patient outcomes. The system is also versatile, being compatible with major lateral access retractors on the market, and is implant agnostic.

Early adopters of the MaxView 4K system have hailed it as a game-changer. Compared to previous HD systems, the MaxView 4K system offers significant enhancements. Surgeons can now perform complex procedures with a clear and highly detailed view of the anatomy, including aspects like microvasculature that were previously only visible with a surgical microscope. The entire OR team can also observe the surgeon's every move, promoting improved procedural efficiency and patient safety. In addition to its high-resolution capabilities, the MaxView 4K system can be used in various settings, including hospitals and outpatient ASCs, for an array of procedures, such as decompressions. This flexibility marks a substantial step forward, particularly in scenarios where large, costly capital equipment is not feasible.

The MaxView 4K system provides surgeons with incredible clarity and resolution, enabling them to spot critical, previously undetected anatomy and potentially prevent neurological injuries. The system's performance rivals that of a surgical microscope and offers the added benefit of seamless case recording for future reference and educational purposes. By overcoming previous barriers of limited visualization, it offers medical professionals unprecedented insights into surgical procedures. This technological advancement promises not only to enhance current surgical practices but also to provide valuable tools for education and analysis, contributing to the continued evolution of spine surgery techniques and patient care.

“Enabling advanced minimally invasive spine surgery procedures to be performed in a more safe, efficient and economic manner benefits the patient, the surgeon and the hospital,” said Jeffrey Valko, Viseon Chief Executive Officer. “Visualization seems to be such a fundamental requirement during spine surgery but advancing minimally invasive techniques require more advanced visualization that significantly benefits patient’s safety without a large economic burden on the hospital. Viseon uniquely enables this with the first-ever MaxView 4K System.”

