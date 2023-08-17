We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




First-of-Its-Kind 4K Advanced Visualization System for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Enhances Procedural Efficiency

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 17 Aug 2023
Print article
Image: MaxView 4K Imager Camera (Photo courtesy of Viseon)
Image: MaxView 4K Imager Camera (Photo courtesy of Viseon)

Minimally invasive spine surgery is a technique that comes with numerous advantages for patients, surgeons, and hospitals. However, it also carries the challenge of limited visualization of the target surgical anatomy. Historically, teaching and learning these procedures have been difficult due to various barriers, including the significant issue of limited visualization. Traditional methods only allow one person to view the surgical site at a time. Now, a first-of-its-kind 4K advanced visualization system for minimally invasive spine surgery delivers a true 4K experience on a 4K operating room (OR) monitor for the entire OR team to observe.

Viseon Inc. (Irvine, CA, USA) has announced the US commercial rollout and initial clinical use of the Viseon MaxView 4K System, marking a technological leap in minimally invasive spine surgery. This state-of-the-art system is towerless and does not require any capital equipment expense or occupy OR space, making it highly suitable in an Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) setting. The system consists of a single-use sterile 4K imaging camera and a reusable, non-sterile 4K image control box. Together, they enable a genuine 4K viewing experience on a 4K OR monitor, accessible to the entire OR team.

What sets the MaxView 4K system apart is its capability for real-time procedural video recording and still image capture. This allows surgeons to create a digital content database that can be used for teaching, presentations, patient case review, publications, and advanced analysis through machine learning and AI algorithms. Such analysis can further enhance procedural planning and patient outcomes. The system is also versatile, being compatible with major lateral access retractors on the market, and is implant agnostic.

Early adopters of the MaxView 4K system have hailed it as a game-changer. Compared to previous HD systems, the MaxView 4K system offers significant enhancements. Surgeons can now perform complex procedures with a clear and highly detailed view of the anatomy, including aspects like microvasculature that were previously only visible with a surgical microscope. The entire OR team can also observe the surgeon's every move, promoting improved procedural efficiency and patient safety. In addition to its high-resolution capabilities, the MaxView 4K system can be used in various settings, including hospitals and outpatient ASCs, for an array of procedures, such as decompressions. This flexibility marks a substantial step forward, particularly in scenarios where large, costly capital equipment is not feasible.

The MaxView 4K system provides surgeons with incredible clarity and resolution, enabling them to spot critical, previously undetected anatomy and potentially prevent neurological injuries. The system's performance rivals that of a surgical microscope and offers the added benefit of seamless case recording for future reference and educational purposes. By overcoming previous barriers of limited visualization, it offers medical professionals unprecedented insights into surgical procedures. This technological advancement promises not only to enhance current surgical practices but also to provide valuable tools for education and analysis, contributing to the continued evolution of spine surgery techniques and patient care.

“Enabling advanced minimally invasive spine surgery procedures to be performed in a more safe, efficient and economic manner benefits the patient, the surgeon and the hospital,” said Jeffrey Valko, Viseon Chief Executive Officer. “Visualization seems to be such a fundamental requirement during spine surgery but advancing minimally invasive techniques require more advanced visualization that significantly benefits patient’s safety without a large economic burden on the hospital. Viseon uniquely enables this with the first-ever MaxView 4K System.”

Related Links:
Viseon Inc. 

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Gold Supplier
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
New
Secretion Management Device
EO-70
New
Patient Monitor
Omega MD Series

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes...
AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection
AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly...
Image: A prediction algorithm identifies individuals at high risk of esophageal cancer (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer

Esophageal cancer, which affects the long tube that carries food from the throat to the stomach, ranks as the 8th most prevalent cancer globally and is a major health concern. Since it often goes undetected... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Reprogrammed Immune Cells Hunt Down and Destroy Cancer Cells
First-of-Its-Kind, Wireless Monitoring Solution Aids Early Detection of Patient ...
Cutting-Edge Solution Combines Robotics and Catheter-Based Technology for Less I...
Image: Engineered bacteria coupled with low-power electronics track key biological markers in real time (Photo courtesy of MIT)

Ingestible Smart Pill Tracks Key Biological Markers of Bowel Diseases in Real Time

Around seven million individuals globally struggle with inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs) such as colitis and Crohn’s disease. One of the significant challenges in managing IBDs is predicting clinical... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
Image: The Instrument Pod is clinically proven to make the OR and sterile processing more efficient (Photo courtesy of Turbett Surgical)

Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput

A groundbreaking innovation enables hospitals to significantly improve instrument processing time and throughput in operating rooms (ORs) and sterile processing departments. Turbett Surgical, Inc.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Handheld Analyzer Uses LAMP Diagnostic Technique for Rapid, Point-of-Care Testing...
World's First Multiplex Biochip Identifies COVID, Flu, RSV, and Respiratory Path...
Rapid Bacterial Infection Test Differentiates Between MRSA and MSSA in 53 Minutes...
Image: A point-of-care aptasensor enables rapid diagnosis of UTIs (Photo courtesy of ACS Central Science, 2023)

Groundbreaking POCT Device Detects UTI Causing Bacteria in Five Minutes

Urinary tract infection (UTI) is a prevalent health concern globally, particularly affecting women during pregnancy. Various bacteria can cause UTIs, leading to symptoms like a burning sensation during... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Minimally Invasive Medical Devices Market Driven by Benefits of MIS Proce...
Global Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Instruments Market Driven by Growing Pr...
Start-Ups Shaking Things Up in Health Sector at MEDICA
Image: The endoscopy devices market is projected to reach USD 64.15 billion by 2030 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Endoscopes in Surgical Procedures

Endoscopy, a medical procedure for internal examination, involves utilizing endoscopes – long, thin tubes – that are inserted directly into the body to visualize internal organs or tissues with high precision.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE