We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Nature-Inspired Pressure Sensing Technology to Transform Laparoscopic Surgeries

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Aug 2023
Print article
Image: An aero-elastic sensor revolutionizes the way pressure is detected (Photo courtesy of NUS)
Image: An aero-elastic sensor revolutionizes the way pressure is detected (Photo courtesy of NUS)

Conventional pressure sensors are known to suffer from accuracy issues, often providing inconsistent readings when the same pressure is applied repeatedly and missing subtle changes in pressure. These issues can lead to significant errors, with the typically stiff and mechanically inflexible materials used in these sensors further compounding the problem. To tackle these challenges, researchers have created a groundbreaking aero-elastic pressure sensor. This new technology has promising applications in minimally-invasive surgeries and implantable sensors, specifically addressing the problems with existing pressure sensors.

The novel aero-elastic pressure sensor, called ‘eAir’, developed by researchers at the National University of Singapore (NUS, Singapore) aims to enhance accuracy and reliability across medical applications. This innovative sensor has the potential to revolutionize laparoscopic surgeries by providing surgeons with tactile feedback, enabling more precise manipulation of patient tissues. It can also provide a more gentle way to monitor intracranial pressure (ICP), a key health metric for individuals with neurological disorders. The inspiration for this novel sensor came from the 'lotus leaf effect' – a fascinating natural phenomenon where water droplets easily glide off the surface of a lotus leaf due to its minuscule, water-repellent structures. Mimicking this effect, the NUS team designed a pressure sensor to substantially elevate sensing performance.

The sensor functions much like a miniaturized ‘capacity meter’, able to detect even the slightest pressure changes, replicating the sensitivity of a lotus leaf to the gentle touch of a water droplet. The eAir sensor employs an innovative 'air spring' design, containing a trapped air layer that forms an air-liquid interface when it comes in contact with the sensor's liquid. As external pressure builds up, this air layer compresses, and a special surface treatment allows for the frictionless movement of the interface inside the sensor. This movement triggers a shift in electrical signals that precisely reflects the applied pressure. By ingeniously adapting the natural water-repelling characteristics of the lotus leaf, the researchers have created a simple yet sophisticated pressure-sensing tool.

The eAir devices can be fabricated at a size of just a few millimeters, similar to existing pressure sensors, thus leading to extensive and exciting applications. In laparoscopic surgeries, where precise tactile feedback is crucial, the incorporation of eAir sensors could lead to safer surgeries, thereby improving patient recovery and outcomes. Furthermore, eAir could revolutionize the monitoring of intracranial pressure, affecting overall brain health. By providing a less intrusive method, the technology could significantly improve patient experiences in dealing with brain-related issues, from intense headaches to potential brain injuries.

“The haptic or tactile feedback provided by smart pressure sensors has the potential to revolutionize the field of minimally-invasive surgery,” said Dr. Kaan Hung Leng, Consultant, Department of General Surgery at the National University Hospital. “For example, information about whether a tissue that is being grasped is hard, firm or soft provides an additional and important source of information to aid surgeons in making prudent decisions during a surgery. Ultimately, these intra-operative benefits have the potential to translate into improved surgical and patient outcomes.”

Related Links:
NUS 

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Gold Supplier
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
New
Diagnostic Ultrasound System
DRE Crystal 4P
New
Moisture Barrier Cream
Barrier Cream

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes...
AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection
AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly...
Image: A prediction algorithm identifies individuals at high risk of esophageal cancer (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer

Esophageal cancer, which affects the long tube that carries food from the throat to the stomach, ranks as the 8th most prevalent cancer globally and is a major health concern. Since it often goes undetected... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
AI Model Screens ECG Readouts for Heart Defects with High Accuracy
Ingestible Smart Pill Tracks Key Biological Markers of Bowel Diseases in Real Time...
Reprogrammed Immune Cells Hunt Down and Destroy Cancer Cells
Image: REOXY breathing therapy medical device (Photo courtesy of Ai Mediq)

New Breathing Therapy Medical Device Improves Management of Chronic Heart Disease and Other Conditions

A new breathing therapy that administers individually dosed levels of reduced-oxygen (hypoxic) gas mixtures to patients can help treat several conditions including chronic heart disease, chronic fatigue,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
Image: The Instrument Pod is clinically proven to make the OR and sterile processing more efficient (Photo courtesy of Turbett Surgical)

Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput

A groundbreaking innovation enables hospitals to significantly improve instrument processing time and throughput in operating rooms (ORs) and sterile processing departments. Turbett Surgical, Inc.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Handheld Analyzer Uses LAMP Diagnostic Technique for Rapid, Point-of-Care Testing...
World's First Multiplex Biochip Identifies COVID, Flu, RSV, and Respiratory Path...
Rapid Bacterial Infection Test Differentiates Between MRSA and MSSA in 53 Minutes...
Image: A point-of-care aptasensor enables rapid diagnosis of UTIs (Photo courtesy of ACS Central Science, 2023)

Groundbreaking POCT Device Detects UTI Causing Bacteria in Five Minutes

Urinary tract infection (UTI) is a prevalent health concern globally, particularly affecting women during pregnancy. Various bacteria can cause UTIs, leading to symptoms like a burning sensation during... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Endoscopes in S...
Global Minimally Invasive Medical Devices Market Driven by Benefits of MIS Proce...
Global Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Instruments Market Driven by Growing Pr...
Image: The global OR integration market is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2028 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global OR Integration Market Driven by Need for Improved Workflow Efficiency and Productivity

Operating room (OR) integration systems are revolutionizing the field of surgery by enhancing and streamlining the surgical workflow. These integrative solutions enable surgical teams to connect various... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE