Nature-Inspired Pressure Sensing Technology to Transform Laparoscopic Surgeries

- AI Model Screens ECG Readouts for Heart Defects with High Accuracy
- Ingestible Smart Pill Tracks Key Biological Markers of Bowel Diseases in Real Time
- Reprogrammed Immune Cells Hunt Down and Destroy Cancer Cells
- First-of-Its-Kind, Wireless Monitoring Solution Aids Early Detection of Patient Deterioration
- Cutting-Edge Solution Combines Robotics and Catheter-Based Technology for Less Invasive Open Heart Surgery
- First-of-Its-Kind 4K Advanced Visualization System for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Enhances Procedural Efficiency
- First-Of-Its-Kind Expandable Cryoballoon Catheter Advances Cryoablation Therapy
- Endoscopic System Allows Visually Guided Gynecological Procedures to be Performed Right in Physician's Office
- Deep-Learning Approach Precisely Identifies Potentially Cancerous Growth in Colonoscopy Images
- Handheld Mass Spectrometry Device Detects Cancer by Touch
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
- Global Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Endoscopes in Surgical Procedures
- Global Minimally Invasive Medical Devices Market Driven by Benefits of MIS Procedures
- Global Minimally Invasive Surgical (MIS) Instruments Market Driven by Growing Preference for MIS Procedures
- Start-Ups Shaking Things Up in Health Sector at MEDICA
- BD Sells Surgical Instrumentation Platform to STERIS
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes for Crohn’s Disease
- AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection
- AI Algorithm Integrates Cardiac Troponin Test Results with Clinical Data to Quickly Rule out Heart Attacks in Patients
- AI Platform Analyzes Data from Prostate Imaging, Biopsies and Pathology to Identify Tumor Location
- Machine Learning Algorithm Diagnoses Stroke with 83% Accuracy
- Handheld Analyzer Uses LAMP Diagnostic Technique for Rapid, Point-of-Care Testing
- World's First Multiplex Biochip Identifies COVID, Flu, RSV, and Respiratory Pathogens in Less than 60 Seconds
- Rapid Bacterial Infection Test Differentiates Between MRSA and MSSA in 53 Minutes
- Gravity-Powered Biomedical Device Paves Way for Low Cost POC Diagnostic Testing
- PT/INR Monitoring System Uses Novel Clot-Detection Technology to Deliver Results at POC
- World's First Inhalable COVID-19 Vaccine Approved in China
- COVID-19 Vaccine Patch Fights SARS-CoV-2 Variants Better than Needles
- Blood Viscosity Testing Can Predict Risk of Death in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
- ‘Covid Computer’ Uses AI to Detect COVID-19 from Chest CT Scans
- MRI Lung-Imaging Technique Shows Cause of Long-COVID Symptoms
