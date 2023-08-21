Nature-Inspired Pressure Sensing Technology to Transform Laparoscopic Surgeries

Conventional pressure sensors are known to suffer from accuracy issues, often providing inconsistent readings when the same pressure is applied repeatedly and missing subtle changes in pressure. These issues can lead to significant errors, with the typically stiff and mechanically inflexible materials used in these sensors further compounding the problem. To tackle these challenges, researchers have created a groundbreaking aero-elastic pressure sensor. This new technology has promising applications in minimally-invasive surgeries and implantable sensors, specifically addressing the problems with existing pressure sensors.

The novel aero-elastic pressure sensor, called ‘eAir’, developed by researchers at the National University of Singapore (NUS, Singapore) aims to enhance accuracy and reliability across medical applications. This innovative sensor has the potential to revolutionize laparoscopic surgeries by providing surgeons with tactile feedback, enabling more precise manipulation of patient tissues. It can also provide a more gentle way to monitor intracranial pressure (ICP), a key health metric for individuals with neurological disorders. The inspiration for this novel sensor came from the 'lotus leaf effect' – a fascinating natural phenomenon where water droplets easily glide off the surface of a lotus leaf due to its minuscule, water-repellent structures. Mimicking this effect, the NUS team designed a pressure sensor to substantially elevate sensing performance.

The sensor functions much like a miniaturized ‘capacity meter’, able to detect even the slightest pressure changes, replicating the sensitivity of a lotus leaf to the gentle touch of a water droplet. The eAir sensor employs an innovative 'air spring' design, containing a trapped air layer that forms an air-liquid interface when it comes in contact with the sensor's liquid. As external pressure builds up, this air layer compresses, and a special surface treatment allows for the frictionless movement of the interface inside the sensor. This movement triggers a shift in electrical signals that precisely reflects the applied pressure. By ingeniously adapting the natural water-repelling characteristics of the lotus leaf, the researchers have created a simple yet sophisticated pressure-sensing tool.

The eAir devices can be fabricated at a size of just a few millimeters, similar to existing pressure sensors, thus leading to extensive and exciting applications. In laparoscopic surgeries, where precise tactile feedback is crucial, the incorporation of eAir sensors could lead to safer surgeries, thereby improving patient recovery and outcomes. Furthermore, eAir could revolutionize the monitoring of intracranial pressure, affecting overall brain health. By providing a less intrusive method, the technology could significantly improve patient experiences in dealing with brain-related issues, from intense headaches to potential brain injuries.

“The haptic or tactile feedback provided by smart pressure sensors has the potential to revolutionize the field of minimally-invasive surgery,” said Dr. Kaan Hung Leng, Consultant, Department of General Surgery at the National University Hospital. “For example, information about whether a tissue that is being grasped is hard, firm or soft provides an additional and important source of information to aid surgeons in making prudent decisions during a surgery. Ultimately, these intra-operative benefits have the potential to translate into improved surgical and patient outcomes.”

