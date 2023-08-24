Innovative Breast Biopsy Marker Enhances Ultrasound Visibility during Surgical Procedures

For core biopsy procedures, ultrasound continues to be preferred due to its ability to provide real-time visualization of both the lesion and the needle. This capability allows clinicians to make quick decisions that benefit the patient and enhance procedural efficiency. In ultrasound-guided breast biopsies, user-friendly devices capable of obtaining high-quality tissue samples can lead to confident outcomes. Now, an innovative breast biopsy marker can enhance ultrasound visibility, simplify locating, and prevent displacement during surgical interventions. This new solution addresses the need for a nickel-free, long-term, ultrasound-visible clip that will not displace during surgical procedures.

Mammotome (Cincinnati, OH, USA), a part of the Danaher Corporation, has rolled out the HydroMARK Plus Breast Biopsy Site Marker to expand its existing HydroMARK tissue marker portfolio. The HydroMARK Plus marker offers the same unmatched advantages as the original HydroMARK tissue marker line, which features exclusive hydrogel technology. This hydrogel-based carrier hydrates more than 200% of its original size within 24 hours, becoming distinctly anechoic. Its effects persist for up to 12 months, ensuring long-term ultrasound visibility, even in patients undergoing neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NACT).

When combined with the HydroMARK Plus shape, a portion of which extends outside of the carrier, there is a significant improvement in visibility and ease of locating under ultrasound, as compared to the original HydroMARK markers. The distinctive marker shape, referred to as "dragonfly," features 'wings' that anchor to the tissue, preventing displacement from the biopsy site during surgical excision. This design supports surgeons in attaining their procedural objectives. The HydroMARK Plus Breast Biopsy Site Marker is likely to become available to U.S. clinicians by the end of 2023, with subsequent plans for expansion to Canada and select countries worldwide.

"With patients at the center of everything we do, we are proud to bring an innovative product to clinicians that advances breast care," said Sarah Moore, President of Mammotome. "We expect the HydroMARK Plus marker to significantly improve visibility at placement and add surgical efficiency, which will benefit radiologists, surgeons and the patients they serve."

Related Links:

Mammotome