Neurosurgical Navigation Robot Combines High-Precision Technology and Surgeons’ Experience for Greater Accuracy

Robot-assisted surgeries minimize the risk of human error as well as speed up patient recoveries by enhancing precision. Now, a cutting-edge neurosurgical navigation robot seamlessly integrates advanced software, robotics, and machine vision technologies into a single device, empowering surgeons to perform less invasive procedures more effectively.

Brain Navi Biotechnology’s (Hsinchu, Taiwan) NaoTrac neurosurgical robotic navigation system offers rapid and accurate navigation through "non-contact" and "frameless" registration, preoperative planning and selection of surgical pathways using 3D vision for precise anatomical localization. It achieves non-invasive patient registration within two minutes through the robot arm and allows neurosurgeons to continue using their familiar surgical instruments with instrument registration. NaoTrac accommodates various neurosurgical procedures, including biopsy, tumor ablation, EVD, SEEG, DBS, and cell implantation.

Brain Navi's core technology, SMART Technology (Surface Mapping Auto-registration Technology), integrates machine vision, a robotic arm, and an in-house algorithm to achieve real-time imaging, precise surgery, and minimally invasive outcomes. This integration allows NaoTrac to offer precise positioning, multi-modal imaging system information, and AI technology assistance, enabling more efficient and intuitive surgical interventions. This unique technology grants NaoTrac the ability to autonomously navigate to the target, setting it apart as an exceptional surgical navigation robot.

"We have been constantly investing, innovating and implementing everything possible to reflect neurosurgeons' feedback into our products over the years," said Dr. Jerry Chen, the CEO of Brain Navi. “As the utilization rate of our installed-base increases, we aim to introduce this new technology to more clinics and hospitals worldwide.”

