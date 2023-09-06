We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Modular Surgical Robot Enables Intelligent Robotic Laparoscopy across Specialties

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Sep 2023
Image: Carina is designed to enable more laparoscopic procedures to be done robotically (Photo courtesy of Ronovo Surgical)
Image: Carina is designed to enable more laparoscopic procedures to be done robotically (Photo courtesy of Ronovo Surgical)

A new robotic platform featuring an innovative modular system based on proprietary technology offers configurable robotic assistance for laparoscopic surgeries across multiple specialties.

Ronovo Surgical (Shanghai, China) has unveiled its Carina surgical robotic platform which has been developed in collaboration with renowned Chinese laparoscopic surgeons to address several pain points in minimally invasive surgeries. Carina provides surgeons with flexibility, allowing them to select the most suitable instruments and anatomical access, thus leveraging their laparoscopic training and enhancing surgical performance. While initially developed with Chinese laparoscopic surgeons in mind, early discussions with key opinion leaders in robotic surgery in the United States and Europe suggest that the system has strong potential to overcome current barriers to widespread adoption of robotic-assisted surgery in international markets.

Carina's innovative modular architecture minimizes its equipment footprint, making efficient use of limited operating room (OR) space. Surgical teams can choose between a 3-module or 4-module configuration based on the expected procedure complexity, with these individual modules being mobile that can be easily moved between different ORs as needed. Surgeons also have the option to select from a comprehensive range of instruments to equip each module. This flexibility in configuration enables a balance between clinical capability and procedural cost, resulting in enhanced usability for the surgical team, increased OR utilization for the hospital, and reduced financial burden on patients. Overall, the Carina system's distinct clinical capabilities and economic viability are positioned to accelerate the adoption of robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery across various specialties, including general surgery, gynecology, thoracic surgery, urology, and more.

“Carina is designed with modular architecture to overcome the limited adoption of robotic MIS beyond urology,” said Dr. Ying Mao, Co-Founder and CTO of Ronovo. “Thanks to the ingenuity and expertise of our talented team, we have achieved breakthrough in our core robotic technology for the Carina platform.”

Ronovo Surgical 

