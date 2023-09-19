We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
RANDOX LABORATORIES

Download Mobile App




Novel Device for Treatment of Anal Fistula Uses Single-Operation Approach to Prevent Multiple Surgeries

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 19 Sep 2023
Print article
Image: A clinical trial has evaluated the safety and efficacy of the BioHealx device for treatment of anal fistula (Photo courtesy of Signum Surgical)
Image: A clinical trial has evaluated the safety and efficacy of the BioHealx device for treatment of anal fistula (Photo courtesy of Signum Surgical)

An anal fistula is an artificial tunnel connecting the rectum to the skin near the buttocks, often caused by an infected or clogged anal gland. If it's not treated, the infection might lead to an abscess and could spread through the sphincter muscle. Existing treatments are not always effective and can result in slow healing, repeated procedures, and a heightened risk of incontinence. Now, a novel surgical device can treat this painful and debilitating colorectal condition which affects one in 5,000 people worldwide.

Signum Surgical (Galway, Ireland), in collaboration with expert colorectal surgeons, has developed BioHealx which enables surgeons to treat anal fistulas through a less invasive procedure done on an outpatient basis. The BioHealx system includes a one-time, bioabsorbable implant intended to seal the fistula tract and then naturally dissolve in the body. This one-step process aims to aid healing, lower the chances of fistula recurrence, and safeguard against incontinence.

Signum Surgical has completed up its single-arm, non-randomized clinical trial, which tested the safety and effectiveness of the BioHealx device in treating anal fistulas. Conducted across multiple centers and led by four expert investigators, the study involved 32 adult male and female patients who had recurrent anal fistulas following at least one previous unsuccessful treatment. These patients have been monitored for a period ranging from 13 to 40 months, and the final follow-up assessments have been completed.

The data gathered from this trial is in the process of being compiled for a De Novo classification submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and will be soon published in scientific journals. Given that BioHealx is an entirely new treatment with no existing counterpart on the market, Signum Surgical is filing a De Novo request for its classification. BioHealx offers potential as a promising surgical alternative for treating anal fistulas. It is especially noteworthy for its ease of use by medical professionals. This method could potentially eliminate the necessity for multiple surgeries, decrease surgical trauma, lower the recurrence rate of fistulas, and bring down both patient and healthcare system costs.

“The completion of our clinical trial marks a significant milestone for Signum Surgical and our BioHealx device,” said Moshe Zilversmit, Co-Founder and CEO of Signum Surgical. “We look forward to submitting our De Novo classification request to the U.S. FDA and the scientific publication of the data in due course, as we seek to bring this novel treatment to market for the benefit of patients, surgeons, and the healthcare system.”

Related Links:
Signum Surgical

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Gold Supplier
Enteral Feeding Pump
SENTINELplus
New
Volumetric Infusion Pump
CODAN A717V Plus/A718V Plus
New
NPWT Unit
VT•200

Print article
Radcal

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes...
Image: The model predicts a woman`s likelihood of developing and dying of breast cancer within a decade (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk

Breast cancer screening is a vital tool against the deadly disease, yet it faces its share of challenges. Although it reduces breast cancer-related deaths, it also has the potential to detect non-harmful... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
AI-Powered Cardiac Device Identifies Potential Heart Issues Before They Become L...
Nano-Thin Superbug-Slaying Material Integrated into Implants Can Prevent or Heal...
Wearable ECG Patch with Next-Generation Bio-Processor Captures Accurate ECG Wave...
Image: Inspira has announced 510(k) FDA submission of INSPIRA ART100 towards commercialization (Photo courtesy of Inspira)

Cardio-Pulmonary Device Minimizes Dependence on Mechanical Ventilation during Cardiac Surgery

Every year, millions of patients in need of external breathing assistance require ventilation and oxygenation via external mechanical ventilation machinery. These traditional ventilation systems often... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
Image: The Instrument Pod is clinically proven to make the OR and sterile processing more efficient (Photo courtesy of Turbett Surgical)

Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput

A groundbreaking innovation enables hospitals to significantly improve instrument processing time and throughput in operating rooms (ORs) and sterile processing departments. Turbett Surgical, Inc.... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Portable Rapid Diagnostic Assay Identifies Hemorrhaging Patients Using Small Blood...
First Mobile Diagnostic System Performs Instant Lab Quality Blood Analysis Anywhere...
Groundbreaking POCT Device Detects UTI Causing Bacteria in Five Minutes
Image: The new sensor can measure glucose levels in saliva (Photo courtesy of KAUST)

Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring

Diabetes arises when the body fails to regulate its blood glucose levels. Elevated glucose levels can lead to cardiovascular disease and other ailments, making it essential for individuals with diabetes... Read more

Business

view channel
Global OR Integration Market Driven by Need for Improved Workflow Efficiency and...
Global Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Endoscopes in S...
Global Minimally Invasive Medical Devices Market Driven by Benefits of MIS Proce...
Image: The GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module is the first-to-market, computer-aided polyp detection system powered by AI (Photo courtesy of Medtronic)

Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Driven by Demand for Accurate Diagnosis of Gastrointestinal Conditions

Capsule endoscopy offers a highly efficient and rapid method for screening various gastrointestinal conditions, including obscure GI tract bleeding (OGIB), Crohn's disease, cancer, and small intestine tumors.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE