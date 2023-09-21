We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

26 Sep 2023 - 28 Sep 2023
Medic West Africa
26 Sep 2023 - 29 Sep 2023
ESVS 2023 – Annual Meeting of the European Society for Vascular Surgery
26 Sep 2023 - 28 Sep 2023
Medical Fair Brasil

Single Use Broncho Videoscope Meets Diverse Clinic Needs of Respiratory Surgeons

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Sep 2023
Image: Scvita Medical’s single-use broncho videoscope solution presented at ERS 2023 (Photo courtesy of Scivita Medical)
Image: Scvita Medical’s single-use broncho videoscope solution presented at ERS 2023 (Photo courtesy of Scivita Medical)

The respiratory department in hospitals has been identified as an area with a high risk for cross-contamination, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a single-use broncho videoscope allows medical professionals to avoid the need for sterilization after each operation. This enables back-to-back procedures, enhances surgical productivity, and cuts down on overall hospital costs.

Scivita Medical (Jiang Su, China) has introduced its Medical Single Use Broncho Videoscope system that includes a one-time-use broncho videoscope along with a full HD visualization endoscopic image processor, catering to the varied clinical requirements of respiratory surgeons. Unlike earlier disposable videoscopes that lacked high-resolution capabilities, Scivita Medical's Full HD Visualization Endoscopic Image Processor delivers high-quality live images on an external screen. The system is versatile, being suitable for use in both the intensive care unit and the operating room. It can be employed for a range of procedures like bedside bronchoscopy, intubation, airway inspections, tracheotomies, and other interventional surgeries.

The Single Use Broncho Videoscope from Scivita Medical is based on the company's specialized technology platform. This platform integrates five core technologies: 4K UHD medical imaging, fluorescence medical imaging, single-use endoscopic technology, 3D medical imaging, and ultra-thin endoscopic imaging technology. This allows Scivita Medical to present a broad array of cutting-edge endoscopic solutions, meeting the varied needs of different clinical departments and hospitals.

"'Clinic focus' is our core value. ERS offers us a great opportunity to communicate with the world-class respiratory surgeons, which is helpful for us to know clinical feedback to improve our products," said Michael Li, Vice President of International Marketing & Sales. "It is also an important step for us to reach more local surgeon and make them know us as a global company with high-quality products and comprehensive products layout including single-use and reusable endoscopes."

Related Links:
Scivita Medical 

