World's First Cooperatively Powered Robotic Surgical Assistant Platform Facilitates ENT Procedures

While medical robots are becoming more common in surgical settings, there are still many surgeons who perform operations manually, relying on their skills to stabilize their hands and minimize tremors. Now a new surgical robotic assistant is designed to assist such surgeons in soft tissue surgeries by acting as a support for performing ear, nose, and throat (ENT) surgeries.

Galen Robotics (Baltimore, MD, USA) has developed the Galen ES robotic system which is the world’s first cooperatively powered surgical assist device for ENT surgery. The system helps ENT surgeons with tasks like instrument positioning in combination with Microlaryngeal Alligator Forceps. The device synchronizes with the surgeon's actions to aid in the precise and stable positioning of surgical instruments, all while the surgeon retains direct physical control over them. The aim of the Galen ES system is to offer increased stability for instruments in complex microlaryngeal surgeries, enabling otolaryngologists to potentially deliver better patient outcomes with its high functionality and quick setup time.

The Galen ES system is designed to assist surgeons in moving the Microlaryngeal Alligator Forceps to a chosen location within the surgical area and keep it in place until the surgeon decides to move it. The system is meant for use in rigid microlaryngeal surgeries carried out by skilled otolaryngologists on patients who are at least 18 years old and are in an operating room environment. After securing a De Novo classification grant and market authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Galen ES robotic system for use in rigid microlaryngeal procedures, Galen Robotics aims to push the boundaries of surgical medicine. The company is focused on innovating surgical methods and offering groundbreaking solutions to healthcare providers. The primary objective of Galen's technology is to assist in surgeries where operating room space is restricted and sensitive anatomical structures must be handled with extreme care.

"Our team is incredibly proud the Galen ES Robotic System was granted FDA clearance in record time," announced Bruce W Lichorowic, President & CEO of Galen Robotics, Inc. "The Galen ES System holds great promise in revolutionizing challenging ENT surgeries by providing existing surgical instruments with its advanced features that empower skilled ENT surgeons. We anticipate significantly improved surgical precision and better patient outcomes."

