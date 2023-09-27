We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
RANDOX LABORATORIES

Download Mobile App




World's First Cooperatively Powered Robotic Surgical Assistant Platform Facilitates ENT Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 27 Sep 2023
Print article
Image: The Galen ES is a cooperatively powered surgical assist device for ENT surgery (Photo courtesy of Galen Robotics)
Image: The Galen ES is a cooperatively powered surgical assist device for ENT surgery (Photo courtesy of Galen Robotics)

While medical robots are becoming more common in surgical settings, there are still many surgeons who perform operations manually, relying on their skills to stabilize their hands and minimize tremors. Now a new surgical robotic assistant is designed to assist such surgeons in soft tissue surgeries by acting as a support for performing ear, nose, and throat (ENT) surgeries.

Galen Robotics (Baltimore, MD, USA) has developed the Galen ES robotic system which is the world’s first cooperatively powered surgical assist device for ENT surgery. The system helps ENT surgeons with tasks like instrument positioning in combination with Microlaryngeal Alligator Forceps. The device synchronizes with the surgeon's actions to aid in the precise and stable positioning of surgical instruments, all while the surgeon retains direct physical control over them. The aim of the Galen ES system is to offer increased stability for instruments in complex microlaryngeal surgeries, enabling otolaryngologists to potentially deliver better patient outcomes with its high functionality and quick setup time.

The Galen ES system is designed to assist surgeons in moving the Microlaryngeal Alligator Forceps to a chosen location within the surgical area and keep it in place until the surgeon decides to move it. The system is meant for use in rigid microlaryngeal surgeries carried out by skilled otolaryngologists on patients who are at least 18 years old and are in an operating room environment. After securing a De Novo classification grant and market authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Galen ES robotic system for use in rigid microlaryngeal procedures, Galen Robotics aims to push the boundaries of surgical medicine. The company is focused on innovating surgical methods and offering groundbreaking solutions to healthcare providers. The primary objective of Galen's technology is to assist in surgeries where operating room space is restricted and sensitive anatomical structures must be handled with extreme care.

"Our team is incredibly proud the Galen ES Robotic System was granted FDA clearance in record time," announced Bruce W Lichorowic, President & CEO of Galen Robotics, Inc. "The Galen ES System holds great promise in revolutionizing challenging ENT surgeries by providing existing surgical instruments with its advanced features that empower skilled ENT surgeons. We anticipate significantly improved surgical precision and better patient outcomes."

Related Links:
Galen Robotics

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
New
Gold Supplier
Calibration Syringe
Calibration Syringes
New
Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device
Aries 2
New
LED Lamp
LED200

Print article
Radcal

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes...
Image: The model predicts a woman`s likelihood of developing and dying of breast cancer within a decade (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk

Breast cancer screening is a vital tool against the deadly disease, yet it faces its share of challenges. Although it reduces breast cancer-related deaths, it also has the potential to detect non-harmful... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Implantable Device Could Eliminate Insulin Injections for Diabetics
Cardio-Pulmonary Device Minimizes Dependence on Mechanical Ventilation during Ca...
AI-Powered Cardiac Device Identifies Potential Heart Issues Before They Become L...
Image: Flexible thin-film electrodes placed directly on brain tissue have shown promise for diagnosis and treatment of epilepsy (Photo courtesy of Tokyo Tech)

Thin-Film Neural Electrodes Placed Directly on Brain Tissue Can Diagnose and Treat Epilepsy

Analyzing brain activity is crucial for diagnosing conditions like epilepsy and other mental health disorders. Among various methods, electroencephalography (EEG) is considered the least intrusive, using... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring...
Portable Rapid Diagnostic Assay Identifies Hemorrhaging Patients Using Small Blood...
First Mobile Diagnostic System Performs Instant Lab Quality Blood Analysis Anywhere...
Image: The broad-spectrum POC coagulometer is well-suited for emergency room and emergency vehicle use (Photo courtesy of Perosphere)

Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing

In emergency settings, when patients arrive with a bleed or require urgent surgery, doctors rely solely on clinical judgment to determine if a patient is adequately anticoagulated for reversal treatment.... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Driven by Demand for Accurate Diagnosis of Gastr...
Global OR Integration Market Driven by Need for Improved Workflow Efficiency and...
Global Endoscopy Devices Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of Endoscopes in S...
Image: The global surgical lights market is expected to grow by close to USD 0.50 billion from 2022 to 2027 (Photo courtesy of Freepik)

Global Surgical Lights Market Driven by Increasing Number of Procedures

The global surgical lights market is set to witness high growth, largely due to the increasing incidence of chronic illnesses, a surge in demand for cosmetic and plastic surgeries, and untapped opportunities... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE