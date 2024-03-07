We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

State-Of-The-Art System Enhances Accuracy of Image-Guided Diagnostic and Interventional Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 Mar 2024
Image: The CLEAR GUIDE SCENERGY device has received FDA clearance for transperineal interventions (Photo courtesy of Clear Guide Medical)
Image: The CLEAR GUIDE SCENERGY device has received FDA clearance for transperineal interventions (Photo courtesy of Clear Guide Medical)

Prostate cancer is one of the most diagnosed cancers in men worldwide. Transperineal biopsy is a new minimally invasive prostate biopsy procedure that is performed to test for prostate cancer. The procedure is combined with 3D MRI fusion-guided technology to highlight prostate cancer and is being increasingly preferred over the traditional transrectal biopsy as reduces the risk of infection, improves imaging for accuracy, and may increase cancer detection in a clinic setting. Now, a state-of-the-art system designed to enhance image-guided diagnostic and interventional procedures can deliver remarkable accuracy in transperineal biopsies.

The CLEAR GUIDE SCENERGY computer-aided instrument guidance system from Clear Guide Medical (Baltimore, MD, USA) leverages image fusion, instrument recognition and tracking, multi-modal markers, and target planning functionalities to provide clinicians with a solution for in-suite MR guided transperineal procedures. For transperineal biopsy procedures, the CLEAR GUIDE SCENERGY-TP allows clinicians to guide biopsy needles through the perineal skin into the prostate, minimizing the risk of contamination associated with transrectal biopsies.

This approach substantially eliminates the risk of sepsis compared to the risk associated with transrectal biopsy methods. The device further allows the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic lesions not available with transrectal procedures. The US FDA has granted clearance for the CLEAR GUIDE SCENERGY system, alongside the new TP Access Tool with SteriGRID, paving the way for its application in transperineal interventions as a new standard of care.

"We are thrilled about the evolution of the SCENERGY product," said Dr. Nick Karahalios, CMO of Clear Guide Medical. “While we always believed it would have a profound impact on cancer screenings, the clinical results for transperineal interventions have been truly remarkable.”

