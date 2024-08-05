Active Spine Robotics and Navigation Platform Returns Control to Surgeon's Hands

A dual-use robotics and standalone navigation platform for use in planning and instrumenting spinal fusion procedures in the cervical, thoracolumbar, and sacroiliac spine can help surgeons tackle their most complex challenges.

Johnson & Johnson MedTech (New Brunswick, NJ, USA) has announced that DePuy Synthes (Raynham, MA, USA), The Orthopedics Company of Johnson & Johnson, is launching a proprietary dual-use robotics and standalone navigation platform developed in collaboration with eCential Robotics (Grenoble, France). The system is intended for use in planning and instrumenting spinal fusion procedures in the cervical, thoracolumbar, and sacroiliac spine.

This new spine technology was designed to help surgeons tackle their most complex challenges. The VELYS SPINE system is dual use, meaning it features both a standalone navigation and an active robotics platform that can enable surgeon flexibility in their approach and plans. Active robotics allows for surgical guidance tailored to surgeon preference. The distinctive features and capabilities of active robotics technology are set to establish a new standard in spine surgical care.

The VELYS SPINE system is designed to address the uniquely complex needs of spine surgeons and has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The system offers a customizable experience with pathology-specific workflows, aided by capabilities such as VELYS ADAPTIVE TRACKING TECHNOLOGY and VELYS Trajectory Assistance. It will be used with the DePuy Synthes core Spine portfolio of products, including the TriALTIS Spine System and Navigation Enabled Instruments, the SYMPHONY Occipito-Cervico-Thoracic (OCT) System, VIPER PRIME System, and EXPEDIUM VERSE Systems.

"We are shaping the next frontier of orthopedic innovation with a relentless focus on digital advancements and excellence in the field of surgical robotics and navigation. Our dedication extends to enhancing patient care through significant strides in spine surgery," said Aldo Denti, Company Group Chair, DePuy Synthes. "This is a major step in growing our VELYS Portfolio and in our commitment to supporting spine surgeons and their patients with advanced tools."

"Today's landscape of enabling technologies features first-generation robotics systems that may face challenges in adapting to individual surgeon needs," said Russell Powers†, Worldwide President, Spine, DePuy Synthes. "We recognize the urgent need for innovative solutions that offer new ways to engage with enabling technologies, returning control to surgeon's hands. We believe that the unique features and capabilities of active robotics technology will set a new standard in surgical care for spine patients everywhere."

