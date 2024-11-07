We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Flexible and Reusable Medical-Grade Plastic Device Aids Robot-Assisted Heart Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 Nov 2024
Image: The surgical field expansion plate allows surgeons more independence (Photo courtesy of Osaka Metropolitan University)
Image: The surgical field expansion plate allows surgeons more independence (Photo courtesy of Osaka Metropolitan University)

Robot-assisted heart surgery generally requires the presence of an assistant at the operating table to aid the surgeon in inserting the robotic arm through a small incision. This assistant must continuously ensure that the surgeon has sufficient space to operate with the robotic arm. To enhance the surgeon's independence, researchers have created a device designed to secure the surgical field.

A research team at Osaka Metropolitan University (Osaka, Japan) has developed a surgical field expansion plate made from plastic commonly used in medical implants and the aerospace sector. When shaped into a circular form, the polyether ether ketone plate expands to a specified size and maintains its shape, effectively securing the surgical field. The plate has a thickness of 0.4 millimeters, with various widths and lengths available to meet the specific needs of different surgical procedures. The device has been tested during actual heart surgery, and the results were published in the journal Innovations.

“This flexible yet rigid medical-grade device is simple to use and reusable,” said Yosuke Takahashi, Associate Professor at Osaka Metropolitan University and a member of the research team. “This plate is expected to make it possible to perform robot-assisted heart surgery that is not dependent on the skill of the assistant, with further applications expected in fields such as oral surgery and otolaryngology.”

Image: The study found that delaying elective procedures by 3 to 6 months after a heart attack reduces the risk of complications for aging adults (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Database Analysis Helps Identify “Sweet Spot” for Safe Surgery after Heart Attack

The 2014 perioperative guidelines from the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association recommend waiting 60 days after a heart attack before proceeding with elective noncardiac surgery.... Read more

Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Image: The Cortex acquisition will complement Boston Scientific’s electrophysiology portfolio (Photo courtesy of Boston Scientific)

Boston Scientific to Acquire AFib Ablation Company Cortex

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, MA, USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cortex, Inc. (Santa Clara, CA, USA), the developer of a diagnostic mapping solution designed to identify... Read more

