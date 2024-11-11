We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

New Imaging Technique Helps Identify Nerves and Tumors for Better Surgical Outcomes

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 11 Nov 2024
Image: Two-color fluorescence nerve and tumor visualization (Photo courtesy of D. A. Szafran et al., doi: 10.1117/1.JBO.30.S1.S13707)
Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is one of the most prevalent cancers worldwide, with over 650,000 new diagnoses each year. Surgical treatment is commonly the first-line approach, but surgeons face a significant challenge: they must ensure complete tumor removal while preserving as much healthy tissue as possible. Achieving this delicate balance is essential, as any damage to surrounding nerves could result in serious post-surgical complications, significantly affecting the patient’s quality of life. Now, a team of researchers has made progress in overcoming this challenge by developing a novel imaging technique that improves the visibility of both tumors and nerves during surgery.

In this study, researchers from Oregon Health & Science University (Portland, OR, USA) and Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth (Hanover, NH, USA) explored the use of fluorescence-guided surgery (FGS) with two distinct near-infrared (NIR) fluorophores—one designed to highlight tumor tissues and another to target facial nerves. Using a human HNSCC xenograft model, the researchers demonstrated that the two fluorophores could be effectively used together to distinguish cancerous tissue from nerve structures. The nerve-specific fluorophore was able to clearly highlight the nerves without interference from surrounding tumor tissues, ensuring accurate visualization during surgery.

This breakthrough in FGS, published in the Journal of Biomedical Optics, presents a promising tool for surgeons, potentially improving their ability to perform precise cancer resections while minimizing nerve damage. By incorporating this technique into clinical practice, the researchers aim to improve surgical outcomes and decrease the long-term complications commonly associated with HNSCC surgeries.

