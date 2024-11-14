We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




AI Tool Detects Cancerous Brain Tumor During Surgery in 10 Seconds

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 Nov 2024
Print article
Image: FastGlioma workflow (Photo courtesy of Nature 2024, DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-024-08169-3)
Image: FastGlioma workflow (Photo courtesy of Nature 2024, DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-024-08169-3)

When brain tumors recur, survival rates decrease, and patients with the most aggressive tumor types often pass away within a year. This happens because cancerous tissue remains after the initial surgery, and it continues to grow, sometimes at a faster rate than the original tumor. Residual tumors not only result in a lower quality of life and premature death for patients but also contribute to the burden on healthcare systems, which are projected to handle 45 million annual surgical procedures by 2030. Now, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based diagnostic system has been developed to detect cancerous tissue that might otherwise go unnoticed during brain tumor surgery. This technology allows neurosurgeons to remove the cancerous tissue while the patient is still under anesthesia or treat it afterward with targeted therapies.

In a new study, led by UC San Francisco (San Francisco, CA, USA) and University of Michigan (Ann Arbor, MI, USA), researchers demonstrated how an AI-powered diagnostic tool aids neurosurgeons in identifying hidden cancer that has spread nearby. This technique holds the potential to delay the recurrence of high-grade tumors and may even prevent recurrence in lower-grade tumors. The tool, called FastGlioma, is open-source and patented by UCSF, but it has not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. FastGlioma combines AI’s predictive capabilities with stimulated Raman histology (SRH), an imaging technology that allows fresh tissue samples to be visualized at the bedside within one to two minutes. This rapid process bypasses the time-consuming procedures typically required in pathology labs for processing and interpreting tumor cells.

The AI system was trained using a dataset of over 11,000 tumor specimens and 4 million microscopic images, allowing it to accurately classify images and distinguish between tumor and healthy tissue. Neurosurgeons can receive diagnostic results within 10 seconds, enabling them to continue surgery if necessary. In the study published in Nature, neurosurgeons examined tumor samples from 220 patients with high-grade and low-grade diffuse gliomas, the most common type of adult brain tumor. The study found that 3.8% of patients who used FastGlioma had remaining high-risk tissue, compared to 24% of patients who did not use the tool. The study suggests that similar AI techniques could be tested in surgeries for other cancers, including breast, lung, prostate, and head and neck cancers.

“FastGlioma has the potential to change the field of neurosurgery by immediately improving comprehensive management of patients with glioma,” said senior author Todd Hollon, MD, of the Department of Neurosurgery at University of Michigan. “The technology works faster and more accurately than current standards of care methods for tumor detection and could be generalized to other pediatric and adult brain tumor diagnoses.”

Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
New
Standing Sling
Sara Flex
New
Platelet Concentration System
GPS III

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
AI-Powered Algorithm Offers Quick, Contactless Blood Pressure and Diabetes Screening...
Large-Bore Mechanical Thrombectomy More Beneficial for Intermediate-Risk Pulmonary...
Robotic Sensory Cilia Monitors Internal Biomarkers to Detect and Assess Airway D...
Image: Researchers are working to possibly reduce antibiotic-resistant infections in open bone fractures by employing nanotechnology (Photo courtesy of Zane Lacko/WVU)

Nanotechnology Could Combat Antibiotic-Resistant Infections in Open Bone Fractures

Every year, over 150,000 people in the United States experience open bone fractures. Approximately 10% of these individuals develop infections, which can result in reduced limb function, additional surgeries,... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Newly Developed Coating Makes Medical Devices Clot-Free
New Research Helps Choose Most Ideal Hip Implant for Replacement Surgery
New Imaging Technique Helps Identify Nerves and Tumors for Better Surgical Outcomes...
Image: A wireless, fully implantable LVAD system could reduce the risk of infections and complications (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Wireless, Fully Implantable LVAD System to Make Life Easier for Heart Failure Patients

Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs) have traditionally relied on physical drivelines to provide power, creating a connection through the patient's skin. These drivelines increase the risk of infections... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Boston Scientific to Acquire AFib Ablation Company Cortex
Hologic Acquires Gynesonics to Strengthen Existing Gynecological Surgical Business...
Image: Exciting program items and insights await visitors at MEDICA 2024 (Photo courtesy of Messe Düsseldorf/ctillmann)

MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry

Once again this year, everything at MEDICA (Düsseldorf, Germany) will revolve around the major trends and challenges in medical technology. The focus will be on four key topics that will have a lasting... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
Arab Health 2021
Arab Health COV

 

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
ARAB HEALTH 2017
ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE