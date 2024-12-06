We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




Revolutionary Coral-Inspired Material for Bone Repair Promotes Faster Healing

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Dec 2024
Print article
Image: (Left) An image of a 3D-printed material implanted in vivo for 4 weeks. (Right) A photo of coral (Photo courtesy of Dr Zhidao Xia and Jesus Cobaleda)
Image: (Left) An image of a 3D-printed material implanted in vivo for 4 weeks. (Right) A photo of coral (Photo courtesy of Dr Zhidao Xia and Jesus Cobaleda)

Bone defects caused by fractures, tumors, and non-healing injuries are major contributors to disability worldwide. Traditionally, doctors have used either a patient’s own bone (autograft) or donor bone (allograft) to fill these gaps. However, these methods present challenges, such as a limited supply, the risk of infection, and ethical concerns. Many synthetic bone graft substitutes available today fail to match the performance of natural bone. These substitutes either dissolve too slowly, don’t integrate well with existing bone, or cause issues like inflammation. Now, researchers have developed an innovative bone graft substitute inspired by coral that not only accelerates healing but also dissolves naturally in the body once the repair is complete.

Researchers at Swansea University (Wales, UK) used advanced 3D printing techniques to create a biomimetic material that mirrors the porous structure and chemical composition of coral-converted bone graft substitutes. This material blends seamlessly with human bone and offers several remarkable benefits. It promotes rapid healing by encouraging new bone growth within just 2–4 weeks, and it fully integrates into the body within 6–12 months, leaving behind only healthy bone. Unlike natural coral or donor bone, this material is easily produced in large quantities, making it a cost-effective solution.

The groundbreaking research, published in the journal Bioactive Materials, demonstrates that this new material addresses the shortcomings of synthetic bone graft substitutes by closely imitating natural bone in both structure and biological behavior. In preclinical in vivo studies, the material successfully repaired bone defects within 3–6 months and even stimulated the formation of a new layer of strong, healthy cortical bone in just 4 weeks. This innovation not only holds promise for enhancing patient recovery but also offers the potential to reduce healthcare costs and open new possibilities for the biomedical industry.

"Our invention bridges the gap between synthetic substitutes and donor bone,” said Dr Zhidao Xia from Swansea University Medical School who led the research team. “We’ve shown that it’s possible to create a material that is safe, effective, and scalable to meet global demand. This could end the reliance on donor bone and tackle the ethical and supply issues in bone grafting."

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
New
LED Surgical Light
Convelar 1670 LED+/1675 LED+/1677 LED+
New
Documentation System For Blood Banks
HettInfo II

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
New Generation of Wearable Sensors to Perform Biochemical Analysis of Body Fluids...
Optical Fiber Sensing System Monitors Post TBI Complications
Multiparameter System Featuring Wearable Biosensor Enables Near Real-Time Patient...
Image: Changes in immune cells can predict patient recovery following out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Activating T Cells Could Improve Neurological Outcomes After Cardiac Arrest

Despite advancements in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and improved hospital access, survival rates after out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) remain low, with only about 10% of patients surviving.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Boston Scientific to Acquire AFib Ablation Company Cortex
Image: Intera 3000 is the only FDA-approved pump for HAI therapy (Photo courtesy of Intera Oncology)

Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, MA, USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intera Oncology (Newton, MA, USA) which provides the Intera 3000 hepatic artery infusion (HAI) pump... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
Arab Health 2021
Arab Health COV

 

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
ARAB HEALTH 2017
ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE