New Surgical Forceps Enhance Precision and Reduce Surgeon Fatigue

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 09 Dec 2024
Image: Overall structure of the surgical forceps (Photo courtesy of Sensors 2024, doi.org/10.3390/s24185895)
Image: Overall structure of the surgical forceps (Photo courtesy of Sensors 2024, doi.org/10.3390/s24185895)

Precision is a critical factor in the design of surgical instruments. Traditional surgical forceps often face challenges such as hand tremors and the nonlinear relationship between clamping force and operational force, which can reduce surgical accuracy. To address these issues, researchers have developed a novel type of hand-held surgical forceps with a force-holding function, aiming to improve clamping precision and reduce surgeon fatigue during lengthy procedures.

In their study published in Sensors, researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (Beijing, China) conducted an in-depth analysis of the limitations of existing surgical forceps. They discovered that involuntary hand movements, such as tremors, adversely affected the precision of surgical tasks, and the absence of a feedback mechanism for force made it difficult for surgeons to gauge the clamping force applied to tissues, potentially leading to biomechanical issues. To address these limitations, the researchers designed a new surgical forceps incorporating a force-holding feature, allowing for better stability and control during surgery. The forceps' design was based on the lever principle to ensure effective clamping action. A kinematic model of the clamping mechanism was created using geometric methods, and its accuracy was validated through simulations using ADAMS software.

The researchers then performed a detailed stress analysis and developed a dynamic model to optimize the performance of the forceps. Finite element simulations were used to refine the design, ensuring that the forceps could endure the stresses experienced during surgical use. A prototype of the forceps was built, and an experimental platform was developed to evaluate the clamping force and stability under various conditions. The researchers used a silicone material to simulate human tissues in testing the forceps' effectiveness. They found that when the force-holding feature was engaged, the contact force between the forceps and the silicone tissue remained stable and closely aligned with the target clamping force. In contrast, when the force-holding function was disabled, the contact force showed significant fluctuations. These results highlight the advantages of the new design.

The new forceps, by improving clamping accuracy and reducing physical strain on surgeons, can enhance both the safety and effectiveness of surgical procedures. The optimized fundamental frequency of the instrument, set higher than the frequency of physiological tremors, further ensures stability during use. This study not only addresses the immediate challenges faced by surgeons but also contributes to the broader effort to improve biomechanical compatibility between surgical instruments and human tissues. It emphasizes the need for ongoing innovation in medical technology, which ultimately leads to safer and more efficient surgical practices.

