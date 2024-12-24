We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




Second Generation Robotic Platform Introduces Haptic Feedback and Dual-Mode Articulation

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 24 Dec 2024
Print article
Image: The Anovo robotic surgical platform features miniature humanoid-shaped robotic arms (Photo courtesy of Momentis Surgical)
Image: The Anovo robotic surgical platform features miniature humanoid-shaped robotic arms (Photo courtesy of Momentis Surgical)

A second-generation surgical platform featuring miniature humanoid-shaped robotic arms now comes with a suite of upgrades to enhance surgeon experience and ease of use.

Momentis Surgical’s (Tel Aviv, Israel) Anovo robotic surgical platform is the first and only FDA-authorized system featuring miniature humanoid-shaped robotic arms. These arms offer human-level dexterity, multi-planar flexibility, and 360-degree articulation. The system initially received FDA De Novo marketing authorization for use in single-site, natural orifice laparoscopic-assisted transvaginal benign surgical procedures, including benign hysterectomy. Momentis has now received FDA 510(k) clearance for its second-generation Anovo robotic surgical platform, making it the first FDA-cleared robotic system (single-port or multi-port) that can operate in both retroflexion and anteflexion. With these new capabilities, Momentis aims to expand the system’s indications into bariatric, colorectal, and ENT surgeries.

The Anovo platform provides exceptional reach and articulation from a single incision, enhancing the surgeon's ability to perform complex procedures. The second-generation system also improves ergonomics with integrated haptic feedback, offering more intuitive control of the robotic arms during surgery. Additionally, a new video overlay with annotation capabilities improves communication in the operating room, supporting teaching and collaboration among medical teams. These added features, including new controllers, haptic feedback, and a floor-mounted pedestal, make the Anovo system easier to use. The small size and user-friendly design of the platform make it an ideal solution for robotic surgery in outpatient settings, such as ambulatory surgery centers, allowing more surgeons to offer robotic procedures to patients outside traditional hospital environments.

"This second-generation platform, combined with our expanded surgical indications, underscores our commitment to the long-term plan of transforming the field of robotic surgery with our versatile surgical platform. This new FDA clearance is another milestone in the execution of our long-term plan to take robot-assisted surgeries to the next level," said Dvir Cohen, CEO of Momentis Surgical. "We are building strong momentum following the impressive clinical outcomes we've achieved in gynecology. Our focus now is on expanding Anovo's applications to additional indications, including general surgery. Alongside these advancements, we aim to broaden our global presence and look forward to introducing Anovo to markets in Europe and Asia in the future."

Related Links:
Momentis Surgical

Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
New
Pediatric Cart
UXGLA-9PEDS
New
Ultrasound Table
General 3-Section Top EA Ultrasound Table

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Algorithm Detects Early-Stage Metabolic-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease Using...
Image: The risk assessment score can accurately predict whether patients being assessed for kidney transplant would have a major cardiac event (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Innovative Risk Score Predicts Heart Attack or Stroke in Kidney Transplant Candidates

Heart researchers have utilized an innovative risk assessment score to accurately predict whether patients being evaluated for kidney transplants are at risk for future major cardiac events, such as a... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
World’s Most Sensitive Flexible Strain Sensor Enables Real-Time Stroke Monitoring...
Gel-Based Stretchable Triboelectric Nanogenerators to Revolutionize Wearable Tec...
First Of Its Kind Wearable Sticker Accurately Monitors and Detects Changes in Br...
Image: The Frontier X Plus ECG wearable has received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance (Photo courtesy of Fourth Frontier)

AI-Powered Wearable ECG Monitor to Improve Early Detection of Cardiovascular Disease

Atrial fibrillation is recognized as a global health epidemic and serves as a key indicator of increased morbidity and mortality across all age groups. The incidence and prevalence of cardiovascular disease... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Smartphone-Enabled, Paper-Based Quantitative Diagnostic Platform Transforms POC ...
New 8-Minute Blood Test to Diagnose or Rule Out Heart Attack Shortens ED Stay
5-Minute Multiplex PCR Testing System to Redefine Point-Of-Care Diagnostics
Image: The acoustic pipette uses sound waves to test for biomarkers in blood (Photo courtesy of Patrick Campbell/CU Boulder)

Handheld, Sound-Based Diagnostic System Delivers Bedside Blood Test Results in An Hour

Patients who go to a doctor for a blood test often have to contend with a needle and syringe, followed by a long wait—sometimes hours or even days—for lab results. Scientists have been working hard to... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA 2024 to Highlight Hot Topics of MedTech Industry
Start-Ups To Once Again Play Starring Role at MEDICA 2024
Boston Scientific to Acquire AFib Ablation Company Cortex
Image: Intera 3000 is the only FDA-approved pump for HAI therapy (Photo courtesy of Intera Oncology)

Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company Intera Oncology

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, MA, USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intera Oncology (Newton, MA, USA) which provides the Intera 3000 hepatic artery infusion (HAI) pump... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
Arab Health 2021
Arab Health COV

 

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
ARAB HEALTH 2017
ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE