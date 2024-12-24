Second Generation Robotic Platform Introduces Haptic Feedback and Dual-Mode Articulation

A second-generation surgical platform featuring miniature humanoid-shaped robotic arms now comes with a suite of upgrades to enhance surgeon experience and ease of use.

Momentis Surgical’s (Tel Aviv, Israel) Anovo robotic surgical platform is the first and only FDA-authorized system featuring miniature humanoid-shaped robotic arms. These arms offer human-level dexterity, multi-planar flexibility, and 360-degree articulation. The system initially received FDA De Novo marketing authorization for use in single-site, natural orifice laparoscopic-assisted transvaginal benign surgical procedures, including benign hysterectomy. Momentis has now received FDA 510(k) clearance for its second-generation Anovo robotic surgical platform, making it the first FDA-cleared robotic system (single-port or multi-port) that can operate in both retroflexion and anteflexion. With these new capabilities, Momentis aims to expand the system’s indications into bariatric, colorectal, and ENT surgeries.

The Anovo platform provides exceptional reach and articulation from a single incision, enhancing the surgeon's ability to perform complex procedures. The second-generation system also improves ergonomics with integrated haptic feedback, offering more intuitive control of the robotic arms during surgery. Additionally, a new video overlay with annotation capabilities improves communication in the operating room, supporting teaching and collaboration among medical teams. These added features, including new controllers, haptic feedback, and a floor-mounted pedestal, make the Anovo system easier to use. The small size and user-friendly design of the platform make it an ideal solution for robotic surgery in outpatient settings, such as ambulatory surgery centers, allowing more surgeons to offer robotic procedures to patients outside traditional hospital environments.

"This second-generation platform, combined with our expanded surgical indications, underscores our commitment to the long-term plan of transforming the field of robotic surgery with our versatile surgical platform. This new FDA clearance is another milestone in the execution of our long-term plan to take robot-assisted surgeries to the next level," said Dvir Cohen, CEO of Momentis Surgical. "We are building strong momentum following the impressive clinical outcomes we've achieved in gynecology. Our focus now is on expanding Anovo's applications to additional indications, including general surgery. Alongside these advancements, we aim to broaden our global presence and look forward to introducing Anovo to markets in Europe and Asia in the future."

