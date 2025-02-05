We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Innovative Apatite Nanoparticles Improve Biocompatibility of Medical Implants

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Feb 2025
Image: Researchers developed the highly biocompatible apatite nanoparticles by manipulating surface properties through pH changes (Photo courtesy of Motohiro Tagaya/Nagaoka University of Technology)
Medical implants have revolutionized healthcare by providing innovative solutions through the use of advanced materials and technologies. However, many biomedical devices still encounter challenges such as poor cell adhesion, which can lead to inflammatory responses once implanted in the body. Apatite coatings, specifically hydroxyapatite (HA)—a naturally occurring form of apatite found in bones—have been shown to promote better integration with surrounding tissues. Despite this, the biocompatibility of synthetically produced apatite nanoparticles often fails to meet expectations, largely because these nanoparticles struggle to bind effectively with biological tissues. To address this issue, researchers have developed a method for synthesizing surface-modified apatite nanoparticles, which improves cell adhesion, thus providing a promising approach for the next generation of biocompatible medical implants.

Apatites are a group of calcium-phosphorus-based inorganic compounds, with hydroxyapatite being a naturally occurring form found in bones. These compounds are known for their high degree of biocompatibility. Recent research has explored the potential of coating artificial joints and implants with apatite nanoparticles to enhance the biocompatibility of these medical devices. However, artificially synthesized nanoparticles often exhibit reduced binding affinity to biological tissues in laboratory settings. This discrepancy could be attributed to the nanoscale surface characteristics of the apatite nanoparticles. In an effort to improve the performance of apatite coatings and advance biocompatible materials for medical devices, scientists at Nagaoka University of Technology (Niigata, Japan) developed an interdisciplinary framework aimed at controlling the complex interactions between apatite and biological systems.

The research team synthesized hydroxyapatite nanoparticles by mixing aqueous solutions containing calcium and phosphate ions. They controlled the pH of the solution using three different bases: tetramethylammonium hydroxide (TMAOH), sodium hydroxide (NaOH), and potassium hydroxide (KOH). After the nanoparticles were precipitated, they were evaluated for their surface layer properties and subsequently used for coating via electrophoretic deposition. The study, published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, revealed that pH played a crucial role in the synthesis process, influencing the crystalline phases, surface properties, and electrophoretic deposition. Analysis of the crystalline phases showed that pH affected the formation of various calcium phosphate phases, such as calcium-deficient hydroxyapatite (CDHA) and carbonate-containing hydroxyapatite (CHA). Higher pH levels favored the formation of CHA, which resulted in better crystallinity and a higher calcium-to-phosphorus (Ca/P) molar ratio.

The surface of the apatite nanoparticles consists of three distinct layers. The innermost layer, or core, is made up of crystalline apatite. Above this layer lies the non-apatitic layer, which is rich in ions such as phosphate and carbonate ions. This layer reacts with water molecules to form a hydration layer. The researchers found that pH adjustments promoted the formation of this non-apatitic layer, enhancing its hydration properties, which was confirmed in their experiments. Notably, the study revealed that while higher pH levels encouraged the formation of the non-apatitic layer, the presence of Na+ ions reduced the concentration of phosphate ions, which in turn diminished the reactivity of the layer.

Furthermore, the introduction of substantial ions by NaOH impacted the uniformity of the electrophoretic deposition, as observed through scanning probe microscope studies. This effect was not seen when KOH was used, indicating that KOH was more suitable for forming the non-apatitic layer and ensuring uniform coating. Moving forward, the team aims to expand the potential of nanobiomaterials, paving the way for revolutionary innovations in medical materials and devices that could greatly enhance healthcare and improve patient outcomes. These findings hold promise for the surface coating of various biodevices implanted in the human body, including artificial joints and other implants.

