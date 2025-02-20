Dumbbell-Shaped Thrombectomy Device Offers Novel Approach to Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis Treatment

Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) is a neurological disorder that primarily affects younger adults, often involving large thrombus volumes. The distinctive anatomical characteristics of the superior sagittal sinus, such as its triangular cross-sectional shape and substantial diameter, present significant challenges for thrombectomy procedures. Traditional artery stent retrievers are not well-suited for venous vessels due to these anatomical variations. In response to this issue, researchers have developed a novel dumbbell-shaped thrombectomy device designed to improve the treatment of CVST.

Developed by a research team at Capital Medical University (Beijing, China), the device is fabricated using NiTi alloy wire 3D weaving technology, which allows it to be manually rotated and stretched, with its length-to-diameter ratio ranging from 2.6 to 14.0. This design offers precise control during the thrombectomy process, which is essential for navigating the complex venous anatomy and effectively removing thrombi. The mechanical properties of the device were rigorously assessed through computational modeling and in vitro studies to ensure both safety and effectiveness. The device’s ability to trap and remove thrombi from occluded venous vessels was confirmed in a swine model, validating its practical potential for clinical use.

In addition, a single-center retrospective clinical study involving 10 patients treated with the Venus-TD device demonstrated a significant reduction in thrombus volume, a high recanalization rate, and favorable clinical outcomes. This study, published in the National Science Review, marks a significant advancement in treating extensive CVST and provides a novel and effective option for patients affected by this condition. The dumbbell-shaped thrombectomy device, with controllable axial and longitudinal maneuverability, has the potential to enhance clinical outcomes and improve the quality of life for patients suffering from CVST. This innovation paves the way for further developments in neuro-interventional devices, offering new hope for patients with CVST.