We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GC Medical Science corp.

Download Mobile App




Early TAVR Intervention Reduces Cardiovascular Events in Asymptomatic Aortic Stenosis Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 May 2025

Each year, approximately 300,000 Americans are diagnosed with aortic stenosis (AS), a serious condition that results from the narrowing or blockage of the aortic valve in the heart. More...

Two common treatments for AS include transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), a minimally invasive procedure that replaces the diseased valve with a new one, and clinical surveillance (CS), which involves regular patient monitoring. Now, late-breaking results from the EARLY TAVR trial presented at the SCAI 2025 Scientific Sessions have revealed that patients between the ages of 65 and 70 benefited the most from early intervention with TAVR, particularly in terms of stroke risk and in the composite outcomes of death, stroke, and heart failure hospitalization.

For individuals with asymptomatic, severe AS, the EARLY TAVR trial led by Atlantic Health System (Morristown, NJ, USA) demonstrated that early TAVR was more effective than CS in improving the primary endpoint, which included death, stroke, and unplanned cardiovascular hospitalizations. This presentation marked the first report from the randomized, controlled EARLY TAVR trial regarding whether a patient’s age should influence the timing of procedures for those with asymptomatic, severe AS. The study primarily aimed to assess the rates of death, stroke, and unplanned cardiovascular hospitalizations. A total of 901 patients with asymptomatic severe AS were enrolled, with 455 patients assigned to the early TAVR group and 446 to the CS group. The average follow-up period was 3.8 years, and baseline characteristics and health status were similar between the two groups.

Older age was found to be associated with higher rates of death, stroke, or heart failure (HF) hospitalizations up to five years post-procedure in both groups. Early TAVR showed benefits over CS across all age groups. However, patients aged 65-69 who underwent early TAVR experienced the most significant benefits, including a notable reduction in stroke risk (0% for early TAVR vs. 13% for CS), and a six-fold lower rate of death, stroke, or HF hospitalization compared to those who received CS (4.7% vs. 25.6%, respectively) over the five-year follow-up period. Patients over 80 years old also experienced substantial benefits, particularly in stroke risk, with the early TAVR strategy associated with a four-fold reduction in stroke compared to CS during the same five-year period.

"Those results are important and highlights the benefits of early intervention among younger patients with asymptomatic severe aortic stenosis, especially in regards to stroke risk, a complication which is the most feared by patients,” said Philippe Genereux, MD, lead author of the study. “We are discovering that aortic stenosis itself might be an important risk factor of stroke if left untreated. Taking all together, and given the benefits and the lack of risks in patients 65 years or greater, early TAVR should be preferred to clinical surveillance in all age groups​.”

Related Links:
Atlantic Health System


Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
New
Thoracolumbar & Sacropelvic System
Ennovate TLSP
New
Dual Chamber Warming Cabinet
D-Series
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
AI-ECG Tools Can Identify Heart Muscle Weakness in Women Before Pregnancy
AI Model Analyzes Patient Data to Diagnose Multiple Sclerosis With 90% Accuracy
Magnetically Navigable Microparticles Enable Targeted Drug Delivery
Image: Prof. Yael Yaniv led the study introducing a new AI interpretability tool designed specifically for photographed ECG images (Photo courtesy of Technion)

AI Interpretability Tool for Photographed ECG Images Offers Pixel-Level Precision

The electrocardiogram (ECG) is a crucial diagnostic tool in modern medicine, used to detect heart conditions such as arrhythmias and structural abnormalities. Every year, millions of ECGs are performed... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Image: The portable biosensor platform uses printed electrochemical sensors for the rapid, selective detection of Staphylococcus aureus (Photo courtesy of AIMPLAS)

Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections

Approximately 4 million patients in the European Union acquire healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) or nosocomial infections each year, with around 37,000 deaths directly resulting from these infections,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Boston Scientific Acquires Medical Device Company SoniVie
2026 World Hospital Congress to be Held in Seoul
Image: The collaboration will develop AI-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation (Photo courtesy of Artisight)

Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation

The expansion of an existing collaboration between three leading companies aims to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions for smart operating rooms with sophisticated monitoring and automation.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE