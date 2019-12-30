Global Anesthesia Machines (Mobile & Standalone) Market to Reach USD 7.78 Billion by 2022

The global anesthesia machines market was valued at about USD 6.7 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% to USD 7.78 billion in 2022, driven mainly by an increasing number of surgeries worldwide.These are the latest findings of The Business Research Company (London, UK), a market research and intelligence company.Anesthetic machines are one of the important equipment used for surgeries to ensure that patients do not feel the pain during surgeries. With the increasing number of chronic illnesses, such as cataract, nervous disorders, muscle repair, oral problems and abdominal issues that require surgeries, the use of anesthesia machines has also increased. However, the risk of contamination due to the use of anesthesia machines during surgical procedures will restrain the growth of the anesthesia machines market. The chances of bacterial infections are increasing along with the growing number of surgeries and use of anesthesia machines. Several anesthesia machines are often colonized by microorganisms. For instance, an anesthesia machine's outer region contains bacterial species that may be transferred from the machine to the anesthetist and then to the patient, resulting in bacterial contamination and infection.Computer-controlled anesthesia machines are an emerging trend in the anesthesia machines market. Computer-controlled anesthesia machines help in reducing the patient's pain during surgical procedures and also provide features such as alarms for notification in case of an emergency, or back-up required to switch the defected pipeline or cylinder. Globally, North America dominated the global anesthesia machines market in 2018, followed by Europe.