International Hospital Federation (IHF) Announces Winners of IHF Awards 2021

The International Hospital Federation (IHF; Geneva, Switzerland) announced the winners of the IHF Awards 2021 as part of a special ceremony at the 44th World Hospital Congress (WHC) held in Barcelona, Spain.

During the ceremony, attended by hospital and healthcare leaders from around the globe, Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards were revealed in each of the six Awards categories, as well as honorable mentions for other exceptional entries in each category. The Awards Committee, composed of health leaders from around the world and chaired by Dr Lawrence Lai of the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, scored 250 entries submitted from 38 countries/territories – a record since the Awards were established in 2015. The scoring was based on five criteria: originality and innovativeness; intended impact; adaptability and scalability; scientific rigor; and clarity.

The winners in each category were as follows.

Dr. Kwang Tae Kim Grand Hospital Award – recognizing institutions that excelled in several areas including, but not limited to, quality and patient safety, corporate social responsibility, healthcare leadership and management practices and supporting sustainability initiatives.

• Gold: Saudi German Hospital Cairo (Egypt)

• Silver: Spectrum Health (USA)

• Bronze: Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (Philippines)

• Honorable mentions: Corniche Hospital (United Arab Emirates); H+ Yangji Hospital (Republic of Korea); Mediker Group (Kazakhstan); Onassis Cardiac Surgery Center (Greece); University Hospital of Krakow (Poland)

American College of Healthcare Executives Excellence Award for Leadership and Management – recognizing excellence or outstanding achievements in strong leadership and management in leading a hospital or a health service provider.

• Gold: Dubai Health Authority (United Arab Emirates)

• Silver: Mutua Terrassa Healthcare Foundation (Spain)

• Bronze: Emirates Health Services (United Arab Emirates); NEO Hospital (Poland)

• Honorable mentions: Dubai Health Authority (United Arab Emirates); Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital (India); Cho Ray Hospital (Vietnam); Multi-disciplinary Simulation and Skills Centre, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Hospital Authority (Hong Kong); Northwell Health (USA)

Austco Excellence Award for Quality and Patient Safety – recognizing excellence or outstanding achievements in promoting quality and patient safety.

• Gold: Kaiser Permanente Northern California (USA)

• Silver: Royal Hospital (Oman)

• Bronze: Saudi German Hospital Riyadh (Saudi Arabia); Hospital Universitari Mútua Terrassa (Spain)

• Honorable mentions: Cho Ray Hospital (Vietnam); Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Porto, EPE (Portugal); Department of Medical Education of Taipei Veterans General Hospital (Taiwan); Mediclinic Middle East (United Arab Emirates); Multi-disciplinary Simulation and Skills Centre, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Hospital Authority (Hong Kong)

Ashikaga-Nikken Excellence Award for Green Hospitals – honoring hospitals and healthcare organizations promoting sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives.

• Gold: University Health Network (Canada)

• Silver: Fundació Sanitària Mollet (Spain)

• Bronze: Fachklinik Gaissach (FKG) (Germany)

• Honorable mentions: Apollo Hospitals, Chennai (India); Consorci Sanitari de l’Alt Penedès i Garraf (Spain); Evangelisches Krankenhaus Hubertus (Germany); Manila Doctors Hospital (Philippines); Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences (Canada)

Seddiqi Holding Excellence Award for Corporate Social Responsibility – recognizing excellence or outstanding achievements in advancing corporate social responsibility.

• Gold: Manila Doctors Hospital and GT Foundation, Inc. (Philippines)

• Silver: St Vincent’s Health Network Sydney (Australia)

• Bronze: E-DA Hospital (Taiwan)

• Honorable mentions: Asklepios Harzklinik Goslar (Germany); Democrito O. Plaza Memorial Hospital (Philippines); Emirates Health Services (United Arab Emirates); Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center (Philippines); Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (Philippines)

Sultanate of Oman Excellence Award for Health Services During Crisis – recognizing achievements of hospitals and healthcare organizations in developing countries during a time of crisis.

• Gold: French Medical Institute for Mothers and Children (FMIC) (Afghanistan)

• Silver: Medland Health Services (Zambia)

• Bronze: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (India)

• Honorable mentions: Amiri Medical Complex (Afghanistan); Democrito O. Plaza Memorial Hospital (Philippines); Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium (Philippines); MAX Superspeciality Hospital (India); Shahid Beheshti Medical University of Sciences (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Gold winners were invited to present their winning programs and projects in a special parallel session at the WHC. Those awarded Silver, Bronze and honorable mentions also displayed posters at the WHC exhibition.

