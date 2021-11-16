We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
20 Nov 2021 - 21 Nov 2021
ASUS 2021 – 4th Congress of the Asian Surgical Ultrasound Society
20 Nov 2021 - 21 Nov 2021
APSR 2021 – 25th Congress of the Asian Pacific Society of Respirology
28 Nov 2021 - 02 Dec 2021
RSNA 2021 – Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America.

International Hospital Federation (IHF) Announces Winners of IHF Awards 2021

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 Nov 2021
Print article
Image: International Hospital Federation Announces Winners of IHF Awards 2021 (Photo courtesy of IHF)
Image: International Hospital Federation Announces Winners of IHF Awards 2021 (Photo courtesy of IHF)

The International Hospital Federation (IHF; Geneva, Switzerland) announced the winners of the IHF Awards 2021 as part of a special ceremony at the 44th World Hospital Congress (WHC) held in Barcelona, Spain.

During the ceremony, attended by hospital and healthcare leaders from around the globe, Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards were revealed in each of the six Awards categories, as well as honorable mentions for other exceptional entries in each category. The Awards Committee, composed of health leaders from around the world and chaired by Dr Lawrence Lai of the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, scored 250 entries submitted from 38 countries/territories – a record since the Awards were established in 2015. The scoring was based on five criteria: originality and innovativeness; intended impact; adaptability and scalability; scientific rigor; and clarity.

The winners in each category were as follows.

Dr. Kwang Tae Kim Grand Hospital Award – recognizing institutions that excelled in several areas including, but not limited to, quality and patient safety, corporate social responsibility, healthcare leadership and management practices and supporting sustainability initiatives.

• Gold: Saudi German Hospital Cairo (Egypt)

• Silver: Spectrum Health (USA)

• Bronze: Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (Philippines)

• Honorable mentions: Corniche Hospital (United Arab Emirates); H+ Yangji Hospital (Republic of Korea); Mediker Group (Kazakhstan); Onassis Cardiac Surgery Center (Greece); University Hospital of Krakow (Poland)

American College of Healthcare Executives Excellence Award for Leadership and Management – recognizing excellence or outstanding achievements in strong leadership and management in leading a hospital or a health service provider.

• Gold: Dubai Health Authority (United Arab Emirates)

• Silver: Mutua Terrassa Healthcare Foundation (Spain)

• Bronze: Emirates Health Services (United Arab Emirates); NEO Hospital (Poland)

• Honorable mentions: Dubai Health Authority (United Arab Emirates); Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital (India); Cho Ray Hospital (Vietnam); Multi-disciplinary Simulation and Skills Centre, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Hospital Authority (Hong Kong); Northwell Health (USA)

Austco Excellence Award for Quality and Patient Safety – recognizing excellence or outstanding achievements in promoting quality and patient safety.

• Gold: Kaiser Permanente Northern California (USA)

• Silver: Royal Hospital (Oman)

• Bronze: Saudi German Hospital Riyadh (Saudi Arabia); Hospital Universitari Mútua Terrassa (Spain)

• Honorable mentions: Cho Ray Hospital (Vietnam); Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Porto, EPE (Portugal); Department of Medical Education of Taipei Veterans General Hospital (Taiwan); Mediclinic Middle East (United Arab Emirates); Multi-disciplinary Simulation and Skills Centre, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Hospital Authority (Hong Kong)

Ashikaga-Nikken Excellence Award for Green Hospitals – honoring hospitals and healthcare organizations promoting sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives.

• Gold: University Health Network (Canada)

• Silver: Fundació Sanitària Mollet (Spain)

• Bronze: Fachklinik Gaissach (FKG) (Germany)

• Honorable mentions: Apollo Hospitals, Chennai (India); Consorci Sanitari de l’Alt Penedès i Garraf (Spain); Evangelisches Krankenhaus Hubertus (Germany); Manila Doctors Hospital (Philippines); Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences (Canada)

Seddiqi Holding Excellence Award for Corporate Social Responsibility – recognizing excellence or outstanding achievements in advancing corporate social responsibility.

• Gold: Manila Doctors Hospital and GT Foundation, Inc. (Philippines)

• Silver: St Vincent’s Health Network Sydney (Australia)

• Bronze: E-DA Hospital (Taiwan)

• Honorable mentions: Asklepios Harzklinik Goslar (Germany); Democrito O. Plaza Memorial Hospital (Philippines); Emirates Health Services (United Arab Emirates); Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center (Philippines); Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (Philippines)

Sultanate of Oman Excellence Award for Health Services During Crisis – recognizing achievements of hospitals and healthcare organizations in developing countries during a time of crisis.

• Gold: French Medical Institute for Mothers and Children (FMIC) (Afghanistan)

• Silver: Medland Health Services (Zambia)

• Bronze: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (India)

• Honorable mentions: Amiri Medical Complex (Afghanistan); Democrito O. Plaza Memorial Hospital (Philippines); Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium (Philippines); MAX Superspeciality Hospital (India); Shahid Beheshti Medical University of Sciences (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Gold winners were invited to present their winning programs and projects in a special parallel session at the WHC. Those awarded Silver, Bronze and honorable mentions also displayed posters at the WHC exhibition.

Related Links:
The International Hospital Federation 


Print article
NUVO

Latest Business News

Clear Image Devices

Channels

AI

view channel
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Illustration

AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based tool that improves the diagnosis of breast cancer tumors and the ability to predict the risk of recurrence. The greater diagnostic precision... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Oxygen-Deprived Newborn Rewarming May Trigger Seizures
New Sensor Optimizes Management of Compartment Syndrome
Noninvasive Magnetic Brain Stimulation Therapy Brings Rapid Remission to 80% of ...
Image: The Oruflow fully automated, contactless, uroflowmetry device (Photo courtesy of Oruba)

Novel Flowmeter Streamlines Urine Flow Screening

An innovative self-operating device measures urine flow rate, providing important indicators for lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS). The Oruba (Ankara, Turkey) Oruflow is a fully automated, contactless,... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
XL Dermal Graft Matrix Supports Reconstructive Surgery
Custom Clavicle Fixation Plates Optimize Fracture Healing
Hologic Launches NovaSure V5 Global Endometrial Ablation Device
Image: The Naviplan application helps plan total hip replacements (Photo courtesy of Naviswiss)

Advanced Navigation Solution Aids THR Surgery

A digital pre-operative planning application enables orthopedic surgeons to perform navigated CT-based total hip replacement surgery (THR). The Naviswiss (Brugg, Switzerland) Naviplan hip application... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
PET/CT in Pregnant Women Acceptable to Many Radiologists
Left Breast RT Raises Coronary Artery Disease Risk
Metformin May Prolong Gestation in Preterm Pre-Eclampsia
Illustration

Machine Learning Improves Postpartum Hemorrhage Risk Prediction

Two new studies have demonstrated the utility of machine learning to predict clinical outcomes for postpartum hemorrhage (PPH). The studies, were conducted by Sema4 (Stamford, CT, USA) in collaboration... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Vibration Technology Improves Fingerstick Blood Testing
AI-Based ECG Analysis Software Zeroes in on Heart Failure, Myocardial Infarction...
Microsphere Embolization Technology Treats Knee Osteoarthritis
Image: The Augmented Vibrotexture bionic insole (Photo courtesy of Anna Hatton/ UQ)

Bionic Insole Helps Overcome Neuropathic Instability

A novel orthotic shoe insole help people with nerve damage maintain their balance, promoting safe, active, and independent living. Designed at the University of Queensland (UQ; Brisbane, Australia),... Read more

Health IT

view channel
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Illustration

First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

A new partnership will accelerate development of the industry’s first predictive device for Alzheimer’s Disease to be expanded to diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Altoida, Inc. (Washington, DC, USA)... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE