IHF and Deloitte Collaborate to Launch Special Interest Group on Leadership for Sustainability

The International Hospital Federation (IHF; Geneva, Switzerland) will collaborate with Deloitte (London, UK) to launch a special interest group (SIG) centered around leadership for sustainability.

The collaboration announced at the 44th World Hospital Congress (WHC) in Spain is planned with a shared vision that the healthcare sector should urgently recognize the opportunity to lead the way in tackling this global crisis, and to take action in reducing its own carbon footprint. Medical professionals have recognized climate change from carbon emissions as the “biggest global health threat of the 21st century.” Hospital leaders worldwide came together at the 44th WHC to advance the sustainability agenda in the healthcare sector.

According to the World Health Organization, between 2030 and 2050, climate change is expected to cause more than 250,000 additional deaths per year. Responding to the sustainability agenda is a long-term challenge for the healthcare sector and will likely require multi-year commitments to meet national and global climate change goals, transforming almost every aspect of how hospitals operate. However, there are currently few common standards within the industry, leading to different approaches and measurements which prevent comparisons and benchmarking.

The IHF will work to create thought-leadership content, real-world case studies and instructional frameworks for senior executives on how to be a ‘green leader’ in healthcare; share knowledge from healthcare leaders accelerating the sustainability agenda in their organizations, who can provide pragmatic advice on making an evidence-based business case for ‘green leadership’; showcase examples of innovative hospitals programs from around the world, which are focused on responding to the sustainability and climate change agenda; and leverage existing best practices, tools, and ongoing initiatives, such as Race to Zero.

“Our members recognize the imperative of responding to the sustainability agenda and are looking to the IHF as a source of knowledge exchange and good practices on climate change and healthcare leadership,” said Ronald Lavater, CEO of the IHF. “The IHF is uniquely positioned to support hospital executives to develop the skills needed to lead their organizations at this critical time. I am pleased to collaborate with Deloitte for this transformational work”

“Within Deloitte we are also on our own transformation to a low carbon economy as part of our WorldClimate strategy,” added Dr. Elizabeth Baca, a Clinician Strategist at Deloitte Consulting LLP. “It is exciting to work with health stakeholders because they can play a significant role in pushing forward transformational change towards resilience. As part of the leadership for the sustainability working group we look forward to supporting members of the IHF.”

