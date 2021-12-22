Global Hybrid Operating Room (OR) Market to Surpass USD 2.3 Billion in 2028

The global hybrid operating room (OR) market is projected to register a CAGR of 12.4% from more than USD 0.90 billion in 2020 to over USD 2.3 billion in 2028, driven by an increasing number of patients suffering from neurological diseases and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as heart attack.

These are the latest findings of Emergen Research (British Columbia, Canada), a market research and consulting company.

A hybrid OR is a surgical suite having advanced medical imaging technologies (such as MRI scanners), where minimally invasive surgeries (such as Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR)) and advanced medical procedures are carried out. The majority of hybrid OR requirements revolve around bringing imaging into surgery, such as CT, C-arm, or other types of imaging. Bringing imaging into or near the operating space eliminates the need for the patient to be relocated during surgery, which reduces risks and inconvenience. Hybrid ORs make the transition from minimally invasive surgery to open surgery as painless as possible by combining all of the necessary skills and staff in one location. It has also resulted in the development of new procedures, giving patients with complex diseases more options, which is expected to drive the growth of the global hybrid OR market over the forecast period.

An increasing number of patients suffering from neurological diseases and CVDs such as heart attacks is driving a surge in the demand for hybrid ORs. According to a recent World Health Organization (WHO) report, 17.9 million people die each other from CVDs globally. Further, ongoing technological advancements such as overlay of 3D information on top of 2D fluoroscopy, widen the scope for hybrid ORs. Hybrid ORs are complex environments that necessitate strong project management skills (from project organization to integration) in order to be installed successfully. Therefore, high capital investments are required in project planning and installation of advanced technologies that could restrain market growth to some extent.

Based on component, the audiovisual display systems and tools segment of the hybrid OR market is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Many possibilities emerge as a result of audio-visual integration, such as how and when healthcare practitioners can examine photographs. The recording of medical operations is becoming the new standard, and is greatly boosting the possibilities for medical training.

Based on application, the hospitals and surgical centers segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period due to a growing elderly population, increasing number of hospitals in developing countries as a result of government initiatives to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, growing patient preference for more timely disease management, and rising private investments towards the implementation of advanced technologies in surgical centers.

Geographically, North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global hybrid OR market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, technological advancements in the healthcare sector, and favorable government policies in the region. Further, increasing patient visits to physicians due to growing awareness of health checkups are other factors expected to contribute to the growth of the North American hybrid OR market.

