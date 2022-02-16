We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market to Be Driven by Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 Feb 2022
Image: Global laparoscopic instruments market to witness remarkable growth (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)
Image: Global laparoscopic instruments market to witness remarkable growth (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

The global laparoscopic instruments market is likely to witness a remarkable growth in the coming years, thanks to the rising incidence of minimally invasive surgeries, such a colorectal surgeries, bariatric surgeries, and gynecological operations.

These are the latest findings of TMR Research (San Francisco, CA, USA), a market research and consulting services provider.

With the rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries among consumers, laparoscopic surgeries are gaining significant popularity across the world. In this surgical technique, surgeries are performed through small incisions, for which a video camera and laparoscopic instruments or devices are used. An image of the organs to be operated is provided onto a screen through the camera that enables the surgeon to perform the surgery in a 3D plane while visualizing the whole procedure on a 2D screen. Since laparoscopic surgeries need a much smaller incision, they tend to have a number of benefits, such as lesser pain, less blood loss, and a relatively faster postoperative recovery.

Laparoscope, together with energy devices and insufflators, is the main instrument utilized during a laparoscopic surgery. Staplers, ligation devices, and suturing devices also play a major role in this type of surgeries. Commonly, these instruments find a widespread usage in minimally invasive surgeries, such a colorectal surgeries, bariatric surgeries, and gynecological operations. Technological advancements in the field of energy devices have made laparoscopic surgeries procedures more precise, making technologically advanced energy devices an indispensable part of any such procedures.

The global laparoscopic instruments market has witnessed significant traction in the past few years, owing to the sharp rise in world’s geriatric and obese population, and subsequent increase in the prevalence of several conditions that are treated with the help of laparoscopic devices. With consumers across the globe increasingly favoring minimally invasive procedures over open surgeries, the demand for laparoscopic instruments is expected to rise further in the global laparoscopic instruments market over the next few years.

Based on application, the gynecological surgery segment is expected to dominate the global laparoscopy instruments market in terms of revenue contribution. In terms of growth, however, the bariatric surgery segment is expected to lead the laparoscopy instruments market, owing to the rising demand for bariatric surgeries for obesity and related disorders. Among the key end users of laparoscopic instruments, the hospitals segment presently dominates the market in terms of revenue contribution to the global market. However, the vast costs associated with long-term hospital stay are compelling patients to prefer ambulatory surgical centers, especially for simple, non-complicated surgical procedures. The demand for laparoscopic instruments in ambulatory surgical centers is expected to rise at a significant pace in the next few years.

Geographically, North America currently dominates the global laparoscopy instruments market owing to the huge population of obese people, continuously rising bariatric surgeries, and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region In the future years, however, the Asia Pacific market is expected to emerge as the most promising destination for investments owing to the huge and rapidly rising population of geriatrics, vast untapped opportunities, and increasing expenditure on healthcare by the affluent middle class demographic.

