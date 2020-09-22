We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
30 Sep 2020 - 03 Oct 2020
Virtual Venue
ESMRMB 2020 – 37th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine and Biology.
02 Oct 2020 - 05 Oct 2020
JFR 2020 - Journées Francophones de Radiologie
02 Oct 2020 - 07 Oct 2020
Virtual Venue
ANESTHESIOLOGY 2020 - Annual Meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists

Electronically Controlled Infusion System Reduces Mortality

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 22 Sep 2020
Print article
Image: Nurse Winnie Kibirige sets up the ECGF-IS at Kiruddu Hospital in Kampala (Photo courtesy of UIRI)
Image: Nurse Winnie Kibirige sets up the ECGF-IS at Kiruddu Hospital in Kampala (Photo courtesy of UIRI)
An electronically controlled gravity-feed infusion set (ECGF-IS) can reduce mortality associated with intravenous (IV) infusions in developing countries.

The ECGF-IS, under development at Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft (Munich, Germany) institute, in collaboration with the Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI; Kampala), is designed to close the gap between uncontrolled gravity-feed IV infusion and the highly precise, but extremely expensive, infusion pumps used in industrialized countries. The new system includes a drip sensor that automatically counts the number of drops of IV fluid. The roller clamp--normally found in IV sets--has been replaced by an actuator that blocks the infusion tube so that the device only administers the number of drops that are actually required to treat the patient.

The battery-powered ECGF-IS device also ensures the drip rate remains constant, while allowing it to be readjusted where necessary. A major advantage is the fact that hospitals can simply attach the new drip sensor system to their existing IV bags and tubes and continue using them. The physician can adjust all the settings via the display screen. Two clinical studies examining the safety and effectiveness of the device demonstrated a significantly more accurate flow rate than a conventional IV set used to treat a control group. A solar-powered charging station is under development for use in rural areas.

“Infusion pumps are complex to operate and costly to maintain. With spare parts often hard to obtain, they are of limited use for clinical settings in Uganda, which can sometimes be very far from ideal,” said engineer Tobias Behr, of Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. “They are also poorly equipped to deal with varying power outages and cannot be used in areas that have no access to electricity. The results of the two studies were so promising that we’re already working on an optimization of the prototype.”

Gravity-feed infusion works by delivering fluid containing minerals, nutrients, and medications from an elevated IV bag to the patient, unlike infusion pumps that allow for much more accurate dosing of the therapeutic agent because they continuously regulate flow rate. This is not possible with gravity-feed infusion sets, which require manual adjustment using a roller clamp on the tube below the IV bag. This is often neglected due to insufficient staff. In the worst case scenario, incorrect dosing can be fatal for the patient.

Related Links:
Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft
Uganda Industrial Research Institute



Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Image: The COVID Symptom Study Smartphone application (Photo courtesy of Zoe Global)

Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection

A new study of data from a COVID-19 symptom-tracking app finds there are six distinct types of the disease, each with its own cluster of symptoms. Researchers at King’s College London (KCL; United Kingdom),... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Meniscal Repair System Expands Treatment Options
Hip Replacement Implant Choice More Important Than Surgeon Skills
Mixed Reality Display Improves Cardiac Ablation Accuracy
Image: The Healicoil Knotless suture anchor (Photo courtesy of Smith+Nephew)

Novel Suture Anchor Expands Rotator Cuff Repair Options

A disruptive suture anchor technology enhances the body's biological response by promoting bone healing and formation. The Smith & Nephew (London, United Kingdom) HealiCoil Knotless absorbable suture... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Reusable Vaginal Speculum Improves Patient Experience
Menopause Can Increase Risk of Metabolic Syndrome
Nitrous Oxide Use During Labor Is Safe
Image: The Phexxi vaginal gel contraceptive system (Photo courtesy of Evofem Biosciences)

Novel Vaginal Gel Prevents Pregnancy On-Demand

A new non-hormonal gel prevents contraception by keeping vaginal pH levels in a range that is inhospitable to sperm. The new contraceptive, named Phexxi, a product of Evofem Biosciences (San Diego,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Magnetic Stimulation Improves Neuropathy Fecal Incontinence
Thermographic Solution Reduce COVID-19 Infection
Robotic System Remotely Operates Ventilators in COVID-19 Wards
Image: The Capsa Trio mobile workstation (Photo courtesy of Capsa Healthcare)

Mobile Computing Workstation Advances Nursing Performance

A new point-of-care (POC) platform mobilizes e-health records and supports efficient and accurate medication management. The Capsa Healthcare (Portland, OR, USA) Trio mobile workstation is designed... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Arab Health Rescheduled to June 2021 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Hologic Showcased Latest Advances at Virtual ECR Congress 2020
Siemens to Acquire Varian Medical to Create Comprehensive Cancer Portfolio
Illustration

MEDICA and COMPAMED 2020 to Take Place Entirely Online From 16-19 November 2020

MEDICA 2020 and COMPAMED 2020, both leading information and communication platforms for the medical technology industry and supplier industry for the medical technology industry, will take place entirely... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE