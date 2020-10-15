We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Novel Plasmapheresis Platform Increases Plasma Collection

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 15 Oct 2020
Image: The NexSys PCS with Persona technology customizes plasma collection (Photo courtesy of Haemonetics)
A new nomogram that takes into account individual donor characteristics customizes and increases potential plasma collection.

The Haemonetics (Braintree, MA, USA) NexSys PCS plasma collection system with Persona is an automated cell separator and blood component collector device that is used to collect plasma products using single-use sterile disposable sets, with or without saline compensation. The Persona Nomogram is a novel, personalized percent plasma calculator based on body mass index (BMI) and hematocrit, enabling a more tailored collection target that allows an overall average increase of 9-12% in plasma volume collected per donation.

The open architecture of the NexSys PCS system facilitates bi-directional connectivity to the NexLynk donor management system, which enables automated collection programming and automated end of procedure documentation. A simple, intuitive guided operation, large touch screen, and on-screen troubleshooting assistance are designed to improve plasma center efficiencies, resulting in reduced total time for donors in the center and improved collection capacity per plasma center. Products that can be collected using the NexSys PCS system include source plasma and plasma for transfusion.

“Plasma is an essential component used to make life-saving and life-improving medicines for many conditions, and the current nomogram has been a safe and effective method for collecting plasma for decades,” said Jan Hartmann, MD, Vice President of medical affairs, clinical development and medical safety at Haemonetics. “Persona now sets a new paradigm by leveraging improved technology and taking a personalized approach to optimize plasma collection for each individual donor.”

During plasmapheresis, plasma is removed from the blood by a cell separator. After separation, red blood cells (RBCs) are returned to the donor, while the plasma is collected and frozen for preservation and eventual transfusion, or as an ingredient in the manufacture of a plasma-derived medicines to treat a multitude of conditions, such as primary immunodeficiency, hemophilia, convalescing COVID-19 patients, and others. The amount of plasma a donor can donate is currently based on a nomogram that is solely correlated to an individual's weight.



