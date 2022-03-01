First-Ever Combined Temperature and Flow Sensor Ideal for Applications Requiring Real-Time Sensing In Respiratory Devices

A breakthrough solution that offers multi-sense capabilities could advance flow sensing capabilities and broaden adoption into more markets such as medical, IoT, and industrial applications.

Instrumems, Inc. (Los Altos, CA, USA) has entered the flow sensor market with the launch of a multi-sense solution that is the first-and-only to measure accurate flow and temperature, including very low flow, using a single sensor. The company is also expanding capabilities of the physical sensor by using real-time edge computing with advanced algorithms. Instrumems' platform is ideal for low-power applications that require real-time sensing in respiratory devices, such as CPAP machines, smart inhalers, and ventilators. Its multi-sense solution is also optimal for thermal management and instrumentation that requires precise flow measurement. Instrumems plans to announce expanded support for additional sensing parameters, such as bubble detection and gas detection.

Instrumems' vision is to bring smart sensing solutions to any device by digitizing data and providing real-time flow sensor visibility and control in areas previously impossible. Products that require flow sensors face many constraints, including form factor, battery life, cost, speed, and sensor accuracy. Today's flow sensors are exorbitant and bulky, making them uneconomical and inadequate to adopt into consumer products or high-volume applications. Instrumems' breakthrough sensing technology drives down the cost, power consumption, and size, enabling industrial and consumer product manufacturers to adopt a smart sensing solution in any device. Instrumems has an evaluation kit available to demonstrate its flow and temperature sensing and can quickly customize the sensor's packaging to fit a range of applications.

"There's no other combined temperature and flow sensor in the market today that is as small, low power, fast, and economical as Instrumems' multi-sense flow solution. Our sensing technology opens the door for a multitude of industries to integrate cutting-edge flow sensors into places previously unworkable due to cost, accuracy, and form factor," said Gilad Arwatz, Instrumems' founder and CEO. "Our innovative sensing technology enables customers to modernize, miniaturize, or reinvent their products to be more competitive and aesthetically appealing."

