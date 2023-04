Wearable Devices Measure Seizure-Related Biosignals in Epileptic Patients

A suite of innovative wearable devices that combines artificial intelligence (AI) and mobile technologies offer real-time monitoring and data-driven seizure detection for patients with epilepsy.

SK Biopharmaceuticals (Seoul, South Korea) is developing cutting-edge wearables that aim to provide a "zero seizures" experience for individuals with epilepsy. These integrated wearable devices include ZERO Wired, a wired device connectable to mobile phones, ZERO Earbuds, an earbud device adjustable to fit various head sizes, and ZERO Glasses smart glasses, that predict seizures by analyzing bio-signals from brain activity, heart rhythm, and body movement. All devices are compatible with the ZERO App, a mobile application that records and processes bio-signal data in real-time. These wearables can be worn discreetly in both professional and personal environments.

The sensor electrodes of ZERO Glasses attach to each side of the wearer's head and can stay in place for up to 24 hours. The adjustable arms ensure a comfortable fit for most head sizes. Its unobtrusive design allows for use in various settings without drawing unwanted attention. Both ZERO Wired and ZERO Earbuds were recognized with the Red Dot Design Award 2023 in the healthcare category for their exceptional design, while ZERO Wired and ZERO Glasses previously received the CES 2023 Innovation Awards for their outstanding design and engineering achievements.

