Patient Monitoring Platform Integrated With Sensor Technology Offers Greater Insights into Hemodynamic Condition

Continuous monitoring of pressure and flow parameters is crucial for the proper management of patients who have unstable hemodynamic conditions, as it helps tailor the right treatment options. Now, a modern patient monitoring platform combines the advanced hemodynamic parameters of a state-of-the-art sensor technology with other vital sign parameters, delivering deeper insights for critical care providers into the physiological status of their patients.

Mindray’s (Shenzhen, China) BeneVision N-Series has become the first patient monitoring system to integrate Edwards Lifesciences’ (Irvine, CA, USA) FloTrac sensor for hemodynamic monitoring in the North American market, following its launch in China in 2022. The FloTrac sensor technology expands the N-Series capability to monitor patients' hemodynamic condition. It gives healthcare providers a vital tool to proactively address any possible decline in a patient's condition and to personalize fluid management strategies in both surgical and acute care environments.

"At Mindray, we are continuously searching for new ways to improve patient outcomes by providing the most innovative technology on the market," said Wayne Quinn, President, Mindray North America. "Collaborating with industry-leading companies such as Edwards Lifesciences enables us to deliver a comprehensive monitoring solution that gives clinicians access to trusted, evidence-based technology to meet the acute care needs of their hospital and enhance patient safety."

