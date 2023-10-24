We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Medtronic

Medtronic offers medical products and therapies for the treatment of cardiac and vascular diseases, diabetes, and neu... read more Featured Products:

Surgical Navigation System

Surgical Imaging System

RF Ablation System

Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System

Smoke Evacuator System
More products

Download Mobile App




First-Of-Its-Kind Implantable Defibrillator Technology Treats Abnormal Heart Rhythms and Sudden Cardiac Arrest

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 24 Oct 2023
Print article
Image: The Aurora EV-ICD system has received FDA approval to treat abnormal heart rhythms and sudden cardiac arrest (Photo courtesy of Medtronic)
Image: The Aurora EV-ICD system has received FDA approval to treat abnormal heart rhythms and sudden cardiac arrest (Photo courtesy of Medtronic)

Implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs) play a crucial role in saving lives by treating patients at risk of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), which can be fatal if not addressed immediately. SCA is usually caused by a rapid heartbeat or an irregular heart rhythm. Traditional ICDs are typically inserted beneath the collarbone, and their leads run through the veins directly into the heart. Now, a first-of-its-kind ICD system offers a single device and single procedure with the lead positioned outside the heart and veins to minimize the risk of long-term complications.

Medtronic plc (Dublin, Ireland) has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the Aurora EV-ICD MRI SureScan (Extravascular Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator) and Epsila EV MRI SureScan defibrillation lead to treat dangerously fast heart rhythms that can lead to SCA. This is the first system of its kind to offer the benefits of conventional ICDs while placing the lead beneath the breastbone, outside of the heart and veins. The Aurora EV-ICD has a form factor, size, and lifespan similar to traditional ICDs that utilize leads passing through the veins.

In contrast to conventional ICDs, the Aurora EV-ICD is implanted under the left armpit and the lead is positioned under the breastbone using a less invasive method. The Epsila EV lead avoids certain complications related to traditional transvenous leads, such as damage to blood vessels or obstructions. The device provides essential defibrillation, anti-tachycardia pacing (ATP), and back-up pacing therapies, similar to those available in standard Medtronic transvenous ICDs. The FDA has approved the Aurora EV-ICD system along with its specialized implantation tools, supported by pivotal global trials proving its safety and effectiveness.

The pivotal study revealed a 98.7% effectiveness rate for the device's defibrillation capabilities at the time of implantation. Furthermore, neither any significant complication was observed during the procedure, nor any unique complication when compared to traditional and subcutaneous ICDs. Importantly, the ATP feature prevented 33 unnecessary defibrillation shocks, and 92.6% of patients remained free from the major system or procedure-related complications, like hospitalization or death, six months post-implantation. The Aurora EV-ICD system will soon be available commercially in the U.S. on a restricted basis. Those who receive the device will also benefit from the inclusion of Smart Sense, a unique algorithm designed to reduce the likelihood of inappropriate shocks.

"This FDA approval paves the way for patients to have a better overall experience with ICD therapy," said Alan Cheng, M.D., chief medical officer of the Cardiac Rhythm Management business, which is part of the Cardiovascular Portfolio at Medtronic. "ICDs remain the gold standard for prevention of sudden cardiac death, and while the subcutaneous ICD avoids certain complications associated with transvenous defibrillators, it has limitations that may affect a patient's comfort and quality-of-life. With the Aurora EV-ICD system, patients can benefit from the only ICD placed outside the vascular space that provides ATP and back-up pacing, in a device that is nearly half the size and with 60% greater projected battery longevity compared to the competitor's subcutaneous ICD."

Related Links:
Medtronic plc 

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Gold Supplier
Temperature Monitor
ThermoScan Temperature Monitoring Unit
New
Mammography Diagnostic Station
Mammo Module
New
Gas Plasma Sterilizer
HMA-55

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
Image: The AI tool detects cardiac diseases that doctors often miss (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors

Doctors generally use stethoscopes to listen for the characteristic lub-dub sounds made by heart valves opening and closing. They also listen for less prominent sounds that indicate problems with these valves.... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Blood-Brain Barrier Opening Device Enables Liquid Biopsy Tests in Brain Tumor Pa...
AI from Patient ECGs Can Detect Cardiovascular Disease Risks Sooner, Suggests St...
Minimally Invasive Procedure Offers Alternative to Open-Heart Surgery for Aortic...
Image: A model of the researchers’ piezoelectric hydrogel being injected into injured knee cartilage (Photo courtesy of University of Connecticut)

Injectable Hydrogel Repairs Cartilage Nonsurgically With Electricity

Over 500 million individuals globally suffer from osteoarthritis, with the knee being the joint most often affected. The condition often arises from years of activities like running and jumping that cause... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring...
Image: The patented 3TR technology delivers proven PCR-level sensitivity and specificity (Photo courtesy of 3EO Health)

High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near Antigen Pricing

When it comes to point-of-care respiratory diagnostic products, there's often a trade-off between performance and affordability. Current molecular diagnostic solutions are high-performing but expensive... Read more

Business

view channel
Getinge Acquires US-Based Medical Equipment Provider Healthmark Industries
Global Surgical Lights Market Driven by Increasing Number of Procedures
Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Driven by Demand for Accurate Diagnosis of Gastr...
Image: The WHO has outlined considerations for regulation of artificial intelligence for health (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

New WHO Guidelines to Revolutionize AI in Healthcare

As healthcare data becomes increasingly abundant and analytical methods like machine learning, logic-based systems, and statistical techniques advance, artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE