Digital Tumor Dashboard Improves Case Review Efficiency

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 19 Oct 2020
Image: A digitized tumor board aggregates all relevant patient data (Photo courtesy of Roche)
A new cloud-based tumor board (TB) integrates all relevant clinical data into a single digital dashboard accessible to everyone.

Developed by Roche (Basel, Switzerland) and GE Healthcare (GE, Little Chalfont, United Kingdom), the NAVIFY Tumor Board is designed to securely integrate and display relevant aggregated patient data, including information from electronic medical records (EMRs), lab results, radiology picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and pathology reports. All the data is integrated into a single, holistic dashboard for oncology care teams to review relevant patient data residing in disparate systems and inconsistent formats to help determine optimal treatment.

Key features and benefits include active directory (AD) Integration, allowing users to integrate their AD service with the NAVIFY Tumor Board, enabling seamless use of login credentials used throughout the health system; leveraging of the ICD-O-3 dictionary so that clinicians and oncologists can insert patient reviews and notes; and TB timeline event layout improvements, so that the order of the fields on the TB timeline events screen is more consistent with cancer info and patient history screens. On average, the Navify TB can reduce dashboard preparation time by 30%. The biggest time savings are on breast TB, where preparation time is reduced by 69%.

“This dashboard enables easy access to clinical data, which may support optimal decision-making. In addition, it reduces costs for both patients and hospitals. Institutions with dedicated nurses preparing for cases will likely benefit the most,” said Professor Richard Hammer, MD, of the University of Missouri School of Medicine (Columbia, USA). “NAVIFY Tumor Board helps physicians collect all of the data in one place so that we can make an informed decision, having all the different factors that might play into selecting the best treatment for the patient.”

Multidisciplinary TBs provide an interdisciplinary approach for decision-making in cancer care, and are integral to cancer treatment plans, bringing together clinicians from different specialties to guide patient treatment and improve outcomes. However, TB preparation is time and labor intensive, and requires a concerted effort from multiple hospital staff to compile clinically relevant data from a variety of sources and systems, often from different providers.



Latest Patient Care News

AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Image: The COVID Symptom Study Smartphone application (Photo courtesy of Zoe Global)

Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection

A new study of data from a COVID-19 symptom-tracking app finds there are six distinct types of the disease, each with its own cluster of symptoms. Researchers at King’s College London (KCL; United Kingdom),... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Surgical and N95 Masks Filter Better Than Cloth Ones
ECMO Helps Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Survive
UVC Disinfection Device Inactivates COVID-19 Virus
Image: The NexSys PCS with Persona technology customizes plasma collection (Photo courtesy of Haemonetics)

Novel Plasmapheresis Platform Increases Plasma Collection

A new nomogram that takes into account individual donor characteristics customizes and increases potential plasma collection. The Haemonetics (Braintree, MA, USA) NexSys PCS plasma collection system... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Endoscopic Ruler Measures Gastrointestinal Lesions
Imageless Navigation System Assists Hip Replacement Surgery
All-in-One DICOM Recorder Documents Surgical Procedures
Image: Endovenous ablation helps recover from venous ulcers faster (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Early Ablation Advantageous in Venous Ulceration

Early endovenous ablation of venous leg ulcerations and superficial venous reflux lead to better outcomes, according to a new study. Researchers at Cambridge University Hospitals (United Kingdom),... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Reusable Vaginal Speculum Improves Patient Experience
Menopause Can Increase Risk of Metabolic Syndrome
Nitrous Oxide Use During Labor Is Safe
Image: The Phexxi vaginal gel contraceptive system (Photo courtesy of Evofem Biosciences)

Novel Vaginal Gel Prevents Pregnancy On-Demand

A new non-hormonal gel prevents contraception by keeping vaginal pH levels in a range that is inhospitable to sperm. The new contraceptive, named Phexxi, a product of Evofem Biosciences (San Diego,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA and COMPAMED 2020 to Take Place Entirely Online From 16-19 November 2020
Arab Health Rescheduled to June 2021 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Hologic Showcased Latest Advances at Virtual ECR Congress 2020
Illustration

AI in Medical Imaging to Reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2024

The global market for AI-based clinical applications for use in medical imaging is set to reach almost USD 1.5 billion by 2024 despite a slower-than-expected uptake of these products and the impact of... Read more

