Digital Tumor Dashboard Improves Case Review Efficiency

By HospiMedica International staff writers

Posted on 19 Oct 2020



Image: A digitized tumor board aggregates all relevant patient data (Photo courtesy of Roche)

A new cloud-based tumor board (TB) integrates all relevant clinical data into a single digital dashboard accessible to everyone.



Developed by Roche (Basel, Switzerland) and GE Healthcare (GE, Little Chalfont, United Kingdom), the NAVIFY Tumor Board is designed to securely integrate and display relevant aggregated patient data, including information from electronic medical records (EMRs), lab results, radiology picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and pathology reports. All the data is integrated into a single, holistic dashboard for oncology care teams to review relevant patient data residing in disparate systems and inconsistent formats to help determine optimal treatment.



Key features and benefits include active directory (AD) Integration, allowing users to integrate their AD service with the NAVIFY Tumor Board, enabling seamless use of login credentials used throughout the health system; leveraging of the ICD-O-3 dictionary so that clinicians and oncologists can insert patient reviews and notes; and TB timeline event layout improvements, so that the order of the fields on the TB timeline events screen is more consistent with cancer info and patient history screens. On average, the Navify TB can reduce dashboard preparation time by 30%. The biggest time savings are on breast TB, where preparation time is reduced by 69%.



“This dashboard enables easy access to clinical data, which may support optimal decision-making. In addition, it reduces costs for both patients and hospitals. Institutions with dedicated nurses preparing for cases will likely benefit the most,” said Professor Richard Hammer, MD, of the University of Missouri School of Medicine (Columbia, USA). “NAVIFY Tumor Board helps physicians collect all of the data in one place so that we can make an informed decision, having all the different factors that might play into selecting the best treatment for the patient.”



Multidisciplinary TBs provide an interdisciplinary approach for decision-making in cancer care, and are integral to cancer treatment plans, bringing together clinicians from different specialties to guide patient treatment and improve outcomes. However, TB preparation is time and labor intensive, and requires a concerted effort from multiple hospital staff to compile clinically relevant data from a variety of sources and systems, often from different providers.





