Digital Tumor Dashboard Improves Case Review Efficiency

- MEDICA and COMPAMED 2020 to Take Place Entirely Online From 16-19 November 2020
- Arab Health Rescheduled to June 2021 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
- Hologic Showcased Latest Advances at Virtual ECR Congress 2020
- Siemens to Acquire Varian Medical to Create Comprehensive Cancer Portfolio
- Omnia Health Live Unites Global Healthcare Community Through New Virtual Experience
- Researchers Find Existing Medications That Could Speed Recovery of COVID-19 Patients
- Gilead’s Remdesivir Has Little or No Effect on Survival of COVID-19 Patients, Finds WHO’s Solidarity Trial
- COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Won’t Be Widely Available Due to Limited Production Capacity, Says Roche
- SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibodies Fade Quickly in Recovering COVID-19 Patients After Symptoms Subside
- At Least One Effective COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Available by 2021, But Only in Limited Quantities, Says WHO