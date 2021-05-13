We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Healthcare Ecosystem Unlocks Patient Monitoring Potential

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 13 May 2021
Image: The M-Connect platform integrates patient information from multiple devices (Photo courtesy of Mindray)
Image: The M-Connect platform integrates patient information from multiple devices (Photo courtesy of Mindray)
A universal platform connects patients, health providers, devices, and healthcare systems, streamlining workflows, enhancing clinical decision-making, and improving patient privacy.

The Mindray Medical (Shenzen, China) M-Connect Universally Connected Platform provides a host of smart information technology (IT) tools and a universal centric monitoring platform to seamlessly integrate medical devices using a standard interface. Employing proprietary Mindray IoT (M-IoT) technology to obtain information on all connected medical equipment, M-Connect can provide data on equipment usage, statistical analysis, and outputs the distribution and usage of equipment in various departments in a graphical manner.

The M-connect IT solution links the entire pre-hospital, intra-hospital, and inter-hospital journey of each and every patient, for seamless transfers and faster remote guidance. It can optimize clinical workflow, improve efficiency, bring order to complicated tasks, help clinicians cope with the challenges they face, react more confidently to adverse events, and diagnose and treat patients more efficiently. Individual modules include solutions for the intensive care unit (ICU), operating room (OR), critical care unit (CCU), and emergency room (ER).

“The intelligent world is arriving. 5G, artificial analysis, IoT, and other emerging technologies promise new possibilities, opportunities, and experiences for everyone, everywhere,” said Dr. Li Xinsheng, group vice president of Mindray. “M-Connect is shaping the future, inspiring a new age of connection, and connecting patients with their medical providers. Together, we can leverage the benefits of technology for the healthcare industry.”

The integration of complete data from all connected medical devices, such as continuous blood pressure (BP) analysis and 24-hour electrocardiogram (ECG) summary, also allows healthcare facilities to use the M-Connect Universally Connected Platform as a foundation for big data analytics on the entire system, as well as comprehensive analysis of patient data and implementation of targeted treatment strategies throughout the whole patient journey.




