We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
KOREA E & EX

Download Mobile App




Synthetic Nerve Conduit Helps Regrow Damaged Nerves

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Feb 2020
Print article
Image: The 5.2 cm GDNF-releasing nerve guide (Photo courtesy of Pitt)
Image: The 5.2 cm GDNF-releasing nerve guide (Photo courtesy of Pitt)
A biodegradable polymer nerve guide filled with a neurotrophic factor can regenerate long sections of damaged nerves, according to a new study.

Developed at the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt; PA, USA), the off-the-shelf biodegradable nerve guide is a tube-shaped acellular conduit with glial cell-derived neurotrophic factor (GDNF) filled microspheres embedded in its walls. GDNF is released from the microspheres slowly, over the course of several months, in order to support and sustain the survival of the severed neurons so that they can regenerate long stretches (over eight mm) of peripheral nerve, without the need for transplanting stem cells or a donor nerve.

To test the conduits, the researchers removed five cm segments of nerve from the forearms of macaque monkeys. The monkeys were then implanted with either the GDNF conduit, an empty polymer tube, or the gold standard, a nerve graft. The animals that received the conduits had increased nerve conduction velocity, greater Schwann cell recruitment, and a similar functional recovery as those treated with an autografts. The empty guide performed significantly worse. The study was published on January 22, 2020, in Science Translational Medicine.

“Injuries to peripheral nerves that result in small gaps can heal after reapproximation; however, large gaps that occur after severe injuries require autograft implantation,” said senior author professor of plastic surgery Kacey Marra, MD, PhD, of the Pitt McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine. “We're the first to show a nerve guide without any cells was able to bridge a large, two-inch gap between the nerve stump and its target muscle. Our guide was comparable to, and in some ways better than, a nerve graft.”

The recombinant form of GDNF promotes the survival and differentiation of dopaminergic neurons, and prevents apoptosis of motor neurons induced by axotomy. GDNF also regulates kidney development and spermatogenesis.

Related Links:
University of Pittsburgh


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
Image: ECG heartbeat segments help identify hypoglycemia events (Photo courtesy of University of Warwick)

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG

A new study shows how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to detect hypoglycemic events from raw electrocardiogram (ECG) signals. Developed at the University of Warwick (Coventry, United Kingdom),... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Electrostimulation Technology Helps Manage Post-Operative Edema
Dual-Chamber Implanted Pacemaker Detects Cardiac Movement
Sepsis Global Death Toll Is Double Previous Estimate
Image: The CapMedic inhaler cap and smartphone app (Photo courtesy of Cognita Labs)

Interactive Digital Inhaler Guides Pulmonary Care

The fusion of digital technology and a traditional metered dose inhaler (MDI) provides users with interactive cues that optimize respiratory therapy. The Cognita Labs (Santa Ana, CA, USA) CapMedic device... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Kangaroo Mother Care Raises Low Birth Weight Babies Survival
Uterine Tamponade Effectively Prevents Maternal Hemorrhaging
Water Births Are No More Risky Than Land Births
Image: Dr. Kathleen Sluka administering TENS therapy (Photo courtesy of University of Iowa)

Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers

A new study suggests that transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) during physical activity can significantly reduce fibromyalgia associated pain. Researchers at the University of Iowa (Iowa... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Accessibility App Helps Parplegics Control Android Devices
Robotic Trainer Helps Paraplegics Sit More Stably
Wearable Monitor Identifies Swallowing Disorders
Image: Rapid treatment of high potassium levels can save lives (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Rapid Correction of Hyperkalemia Halves ED Mortality

A new study suggests that quickly correcting high potassium levels (hyperkalemia), in the emergency department (ED) significantly reduces patient mortality. Researchers at Stony Brook University (SBU;... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
JNJ Acquires Remaining Stake in Verb Surgical
Global Point of Care Testing (POCT) Market to Reach USD 46.7 Billion by 2024
PENTAX Medical Clears CE Mark for New AI-Assisted Polyp Detector
Illustration

Patient Handling Equipment Market to Reach USD 12.6 Billion by 2024

The global patient handling equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from USD 8.9 billion in 2019 to USD 12.6 billion by 2024, driven mainly by the rising geriatric population, high risk... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE