Centrifugal System Concentrates PRP from Blood

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 02 Mar 2020
Image: Post centrifugation (R) and the separated PRP aliquot (L) (Photo courtesy of EmCyte Corporation)
Image: Post centrifugation (R) and the separated PRP aliquot (L) (Photo courtesy of EmCyte Corporation)
An autologous biologic concentrating system allows the safe and rapid preparation of platelet rich plasma (PRP) from a small sample of blood at the point of care.

The EmCyte Corporation (Fort Myers, FL, USA) PurePRP Supraphysiologic Concentrating System is based a double spin centrifugal system designed to be used for the safe and rapid preparation of autologous PRP from a 30 to 120mL sample of the patient’s blood. Following six and a half minutes of processing time, the system can deliver up to 95% platelet yield and nine-fold concentration into a 7-8 mL sample of PRP, without any red blood cell (RBC) content. The resulting supraphysiologic PRP is then aspirated from the container with a syringe.

The extracted PRP, which contains viable growth factors, non-inflammatory mediators, and cytokines, is then used on its own, or mixed with a blend of autograft and allograft bone prior to application to the designated surgical site in order to improve bone graft handling characteristics. The cell composition offers a powerful and viable boost to local tissue environment, making it an effective and well tolerated treatment application. Closed system processing and superior handling offer optimal sterility control and patient safety.

“Autologous regenerative medicine is fast becoming a standard of care and using the right biologic is vitally important to how patients respond. The PurePRP Supraphysiologic Concentrating System is the next step in clinical excellence,” said Patrick Pennie, President and CEO of EmCyte Corporation. “We believe we've hit the mark on this innovation after improving the clinical experience for both the practitioner and patient.”

PRP preparation involves the collection of the patient's whole blood which undergoes centrifugation to separate the PRP aliquot from platelet-poor plasma and RBCs, concentrating platelets in rich plasma by a three to nine-fold factor. PRP has been widely investigated and used as a clinical tool for several types of medical treatments, including nerve injury, tendinitis, osteoarthritis, bone repair and regeneration, and plastic and oral surgery.

EmCyte Corporation


