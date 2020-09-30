We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Personalized 3D Trials Facilitate Spinal Fusion Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 30 Sep 2020
Image: 3D OLIF Trials feature height and length measurements visible only under fluoroscopy (Photo courtesy of CoreLink)
A new oblique lumbar interbody fusion (OLIF) instrument set uses 3D printed trials for safer, more accurate interbody sizing.

The CoreLink (St. Louis, MO, USA) OLIF Instrument Set is a comprehensive solution with nearly 100 instruments and 40 tools made specifically for OLIF procedures, which enable reproducible lateral access to the L5-S1 disc space, eliminating the need to reposition the patient during surgery. Disc preparation and implantation instruments are oblique-angled to provide easy access to the disc space, limiting the need to perform any implant rotation or other instrument maneuvers that may excessively strain surrounding anatomical structures.

The OLIF instrument set includes patent-pending 3D printed trials visible only under fluoroscopy to facilitate interbody sizing, implant selection, and operative workflow. Additional features include a range of 18mm and 22mm Cobbs curettes; distractors, osteotomes, and rasps; rapid access to the inter-vertebral disc space via a versatile retractor system; and multiple biocompatible interbody materials, including proprietary Corelink CL5 polyetheretherketone (PEEK) and F3D Titanium alloy lateral interbody cages.

“The addition of OLIF instrumentation bolsters our minimally invasive spine surgery options and builds on our robust lateral access, fusion, and stabilization platforms. We've taken the approach a step further with 3D printed surgical steel instrumentation, our latest foray into additive manufacturing technology,” said Jay Bartling, CEO of CoreLink. “This allows us to build lightweight instruments with features that would not be possible using traditional subtractive methods. We challenged ourselves to a strong year of product development and our team has been consistently delivering.”

Traditional posterior fusion techniques require the dissection and retraction of back muscles, bones, vessels, ligaments, and nerves; whereas the traditional anterior approaches through the abdominal musculature risk injury to major vascular structures such as the aorta and iliac vessels, as well as the very delicate genitourinary structures. The lateral approach addresses spinal pathology utilizing dynamic real-time nerve localizing and monitoring techniques, thus minimizing surrounding tissue trauma and maximizing safety and efficacy.

CoreLink


