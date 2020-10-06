All-in-One DICOM Recorder Documents Surgical Procedures

An advanced all-in-one surgery recording system works with any current video devices commonly found in suites and labs.The Nautilus Medical Technologies (Palo Alto, CA, USA) TeleRay Record is designed to provide high-quality medical video recording into digital imaging and communications in medicine (DICOM) format by using MPEG2 and MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 compression. Features include live stream video during the procedure; recording, streaming, playing video, and taking snapshots at the same time; recording multiple low and high definition medical video and snapshots from multiple connected devices simultaneously; and Bluetooth foot pedals for ease of use.Additional features include flexible patient data assignment by selecting an already existing patient, manually entering patient details, or selecting from the hospital DICOM worklist server; the possibility to start a new study recording, while other video/snapshots are in progress; reviewing medical images and video recordings during the surgery or other procedures; and video trimming. Recorded studies can be stored locally, sent to the hospital DICOM archive, or exported to other storage devices. TeleRay Record can be used with any endoscope, arthroscope, microscope, headset, c-arm, ultrasound, and more.“Providing a lower-cost solution with high-end features is critical in providing clear video into PACs and VNA systems for better clinical decisions and a holistic view of the patient,” said Timothy Kelley, CEO of Nautilus Medical Technologies. “Users will be able to store up to 150 hours of HD medical videos from a high-tech medical touch screen PC with a larger screen than prior systems.”