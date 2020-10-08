We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Abbott Diagnostics

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
11 Oct 2020 - 13 Oct 2020
Virtual Venue
UEG Week 2020 – United European Gastroenterology
12 Oct 2020 - 16 Oct 2020
Virtual Venue
Omnia Health Live Africa
14 Oct 2020 - 16 Oct 2020
Medical Japan 2020

Imageless Navigation System Assists Hip Replacement Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 08 Oct 2020
Print article
Image: M and P NAVItag trackers in position (Photo courtesy of Naviswiss)
Image: M and P NAVItag trackers in position (Photo courtesy of Naviswiss)
A hand-held total hip replacement (THR) navigation system reduces overall radiation exposure by utilizing imageless technology.

The Naviswiss (Brugg, Switzerland) Naviswiss miniature hip navigation system uses proprietary optical tracking technology to provide real-time intra-operative measurements (down to the degree) to accurately determine anteversion, inclination, leg length, and offset. When needed, ultra-lightweight NAVItag trackers are attached to reference the anatomy. The P-tag is fixed to the pelvis with two 3 mm pins via small stab incisions; it serves as fixpoint for cup navigation. The M-tag is seated on the cup impactor. And the F-tag is attached to the femur via a single pin; it is used for leg length and offset navigation.

Relationships between the tags are documented using the camera. Cup inclination and anteversion are displayed in real-time during alignment and insertion. When reducing the joint, the navigation assists in adjusting leg length and offset. Final implantation parameters are documented in a detailed surgical report. The open platform system works with all major hip implants and surgical approaches, as does the magnetic attachment of the NAVItag, which adheres to the cup impactor. The Naviswiss system is portable, and can be easily transported between operating rooms, supporting multiple procedures.

“At Naviswiss we strive to make hip navigation smarter by putting it in the hands of the orthopedic surgeon. Based on our patented Swiss technology, the Naviswiss system guides the surgeon through three easy steps,” said Jan Stifter, CEO of Naviswiss. “The relevant results are provided with digital precision and are used to precisely position the implant and to document the outcome. We are convinced that our system helps improve the quality of surgery to benefit the patient and health care system.”

A hip replacement implant is a ball-and-socket mechanism, designed to simulate a human hip joint and mimic its movement. Typical components include a stem that inserts into the femur, a ball that replaces the head of the thigh bone, and a shell that lines the hip socket. Assessment of individual patient pelvic tilt and digital measurement of leg length and offset changes are used to achieve more consistent leg length restoration.

Related Links:
Naviswiss


Print article
M.I ONE Co., Ltd

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Radcal

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Image: The COVID Symptom Study Smartphone application (Photo courtesy of Zoe Global)

Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection

A new study of data from a COVID-19 symptom-tracking app finds there are six distinct types of the disease, each with its own cluster of symptoms. Researchers at King’s College London (KCL; United Kingdom),... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Mortality Risk Factors Identified for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients
Thermal Scanning System Keeps Facilities COVID-19 Safe
Rapid Infuser Aids Hemorrhagic Shock Treatment
Image: A compact counter-top UVC device kills viruses (Photo courtesy of Quantum Innovations)

UVC Disinfection Device Inactivates COVID-19 Virus

A compact counter-top ultraviolet C (UVC) unit quickly and effectively disinfects any objects placed inside it. The Quantum Innovations (Central Point, OR, USA) FusionUV, unlike other germicidal UV... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Reusable Vaginal Speculum Improves Patient Experience
Menopause Can Increase Risk of Metabolic Syndrome
Nitrous Oxide Use During Labor Is Safe
Image: The Phexxi vaginal gel contraceptive system (Photo courtesy of Evofem Biosciences)

Novel Vaginal Gel Prevents Pregnancy On-Demand

A new non-hormonal gel prevents contraception by keeping vaginal pH levels in a range that is inhospitable to sperm. The new contraceptive, named Phexxi, a product of Evofem Biosciences (San Diego,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Mobile Computing Workstation Advances Nursing Performance
Magnetic Stimulation Improves Neuropathy Fecal Incontinence
Thermographic Solution Reduce COVID-19 Infection
Image: The Nevisense EIS device (Photo courtesy of SciBase)

Diagnostic Support Tool Improves Melanoma Detection

A new point-of-care (POC) device helps detect malignant melanoma by gathering and analyzing precise electrical measurements in the skin. The SciBase (Sundbyberg, Sweden) Nevisense device uses electrical... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA and COMPAMED 2020 to Take Place Entirely Online From 16-19 November 2020
Arab Health Rescheduled to June 2021 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Hologic Showcased Latest Advances at Virtual ECR Congress 2020
Illustration

AI in Medical Imaging to Reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2024

The global market for AI-based clinical applications for use in medical imaging is set to reach almost USD 1.5 billion by 2024 despite a slower-than-expected uptake of these products and the impact of... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE